Nigeria's Crude Oil Production Gets Boost from New Crude Grade Streams

Nigeria's ambition to raise crude oil production has received a boost from the growing contribution of newly introduced crude grade streams, Utapate and Cawthorne. The crude grades, introduced in 2024 and early 2026, represent the latest additions to the country's basket of crude oil grades aimed at expanding export streams and strengthening oil revenues.

Nigeria 's ambition to raise crude oil production has received a boost from the growing contribution of newly introduced crude grade streams, Utapate and Cawthorne . The crude grades, introduced in 2024 and early 2026, represent the latest additions to the country's basket of crude oil grades aimed at expanding export streams and strengthening oil revenues .

According to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission's monthly crude and condensate production data, the Utapate crude grade produced a total of 8.75 million barrels between January and May 2026, while the newly introduced Cawthorne blend contributed 3.41 million barrels during the same period, bringing the combined output from both crude grades to approximately 12.16 million barrels. The data also showed that Utapate has yet to achieve its projected output target announced by the government, even as production remained more than 20,000 barrels per day below the 80,000 bpd target set by operators.

The field fell short by 24,810 barrels daily in January, 22,030 barrels in February, and 21,980 barrels in March. The production gap narrowed to 20,710 barrels per day in April before widening marginally to 20,830 barrels in May. The development suggests that although operators have made progress in scaling up production, the ambitious target announced earlier by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has yet to be realised.

The Utapate field, which commenced production in May 2024, had been projected to achieve 80,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025. The Utapate crude blend was introduced into the international market by NNPCL and its partner, Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited, following the lifting of the maiden cargo of 950,000 barrels destined for Spain. Produced from Oil Mining Lease 13 in Akwa Ibom State, the crude grade possesses characteristics that have attracted international interest.

It has a sulphur content of 0.0655 per cent and a relatively low carbon footprint resulting from flare gas elimination. The introduction of the blend has been described as a significant milestone for Nigeria's crude oil export to the global energy market.

Meanwhile, another emerging crude stream, Cawthorne, contributed 3.41 million barrels to Nigeria's production between January and May, according to the NUPRC data. The figures showed that Cawthorne's average daily production rose sharply from 12,340 barrels in January to 16,450 barrels in February and 23,970 barrels in March. The field sustained the momentum in April, reaching 30,970 barrels per day before easing slightly to 28,940 barrels daily in May.

The monthly production volumes translated to 382,540 barrels in January, 460,600 barrels in February, 743,070 barrels in March, 929,100 barrels in April and 897,140 barrels in May





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Nigeria Crude Oil Production Utapate Cawthorne Oil Revenues

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