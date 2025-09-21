Nigeria's Crude Oil Production Drops in August Due to Unscheduled Maintenance

Nigeria's crude oil production experienced a month-on-month decrease in August 2025, attributed to unscheduled maintenance at a refinery facility, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission NUPRC. The report details a 4.7 percent drop in combined crude oil and condensate production. Despite the monthly decline, the country's crude oil output saw a year-on-year increase. The report also highlights the performance of various terminals and the country's adherence to its OPEC quota.

The Nigeria n Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission NUPRC has attributed the decline in Nigeria 's crude oil production during August to unscheduled maintenance at a refinery facility. This was revealed in the NUPRC 's report on Crude Oil and Condensate Production for August 2025, which was released on Saturday. The report indicated a month-on-month decrease in crude oil production , dropping to 1.63 million barrels per day mbpd in August from 1.71 million bopd in July. This represents a 4.

7 percent drop in combined crude oil and condensate production from the previous month's figures. The commission specified that the drop was primarily due to a one-day unscheduled maintenance at an oil facility, disrupting normal operations and impacting the overall production output. The lowest and highest production outputs recorded during August were 1.59 million bopd and 1.85 million bopd respectively, reflecting the fluctuations during the period. This underscores the impact of unplanned maintenance on the stability of oil production in the country, highlighting the importance of maintaining and upgrading the infrastructure in the oil sector to ensure consistent output and meet domestic and international demands. The report provides critical insights into the dynamics of Nigeria's oil sector, reflecting the sensitivity of production levels to maintenance schedules and other unforeseen events. Further analysis of the data provides important metrics for stakeholders and policymakers in evaluating the performance of the sector and making informed decisions about future strategies and investments





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crude Oil Production Nigeria NUPRC Unscheduled Maintenance OPEC Quota

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria’s foreign policy and the Father Christmas approach to international diplomacyNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

FCT resident doctors suspend strike after senate interventionNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

NCDC: Two suspected Ebola, Marburg virus cases in Abuja tested negativeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

PMAC 2025 finals in Nairobi marks historic milestone for African EsportsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

Newspaper Headlines: Many drown as residents of Sokoto community flee bandit attacksNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

Netflix Seeks ‘Money Heist’ Successor In Spanish HubThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

Read more »