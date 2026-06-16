Nigeria's Court of Appeal Stays Deregistration of Five Political Parties, Condemns Lower Court Judge

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has stayed the execution of a Federal High Court judgment that ordered the deregistration of five political parties, sharply rebuking Justice Peter Lifu for violating a prior appellate order. The decision keeps the African Democratic Congress and others on the ballot amid calls for judicial sanctions.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja delivered a decisive ruling on Tuesday, staying the execution of a Federal High Court judgment that had ordered the deregistration of five political parties , including the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel led by Justice A. B. Mohammed, condemned the conduct of Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court for proceeding to deliver the judgment despite an existing May 22 order from the appellate court directing him to suspend proceedings. The panel described Justice Lifu's actions as the gravest form of judicial misconduct, invoking Supreme Court precedent to label the conduct as judicial rascality and stating that a judge acting in such a manner is unfit for the bench.

The court emphasized its duty to assert supervisory authority over lower courts and protect the integrity of the judicial hierarchy, granting the application for a stay of execution and halting the enforcement of the deregistration order. In the original Federal High Court ruling on Monday, Justice Lifu had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the ADC, Accord Party, Action Alliance, Action Peoples Party, and Zenith Labour Party.

The decision was based on findings that these parties failed to meet constitutional performance thresholds under Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution, specifically related to securing at least 25 per cent of votes in certain states or winning seats in the 2023 general elections. However, during the appellate proceedings, INEC's lead counsel, Haliru Mohammed, disclosed that the commission only learned of the judgment through media reports and not through any official court notification, despite being aware of the May 22 restraining order.

Mohammed stated that INEC did not oppose the application to stay the execution. Counsel for the ADC, Shuaibu Aruwa, SAN, further revealed that Justice Lifu communicated the delivery of the judgment to the party via WhatsApp, a detail that drew audible reactions in the courtroom.

Aruwa characterized the lower court's conduct as an invitation to anarchy and urged the appellate court to invoke its disciplinary jurisdiction under Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution to sanction the judge, calling for swift and extraordinary measures to protect the judiciary's integrity. Reacting to the Court of Appeal's decision, ADC National Chairman Senator David Mark stated that the judiciary is now on trial and warned the Federal Government against political manipulation.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, expressed cautious optimism, noting that the ruling offers a measure of hope for the judiciary's credibility but insisting it should not have happened in the first place. Stakeholders also called for sanctions against Justice Lifu for flouting the superior court's order. The appellate court's decision ensures that the five political parties remain on the ballot, providing temporary relief as the legal battle continues.

The case has sparked national debate about judicial independence, adherence to court hierarchy, and the role of the judiciary in Nigeria's democratic process, highlighting tensions between different branches of government and the need for accountability within the judicial system





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Court Of Appeal Deregistration Political Parties INEC Judicial Misconduct Justice Peter Lifu ADC Nigeria Section 225A 1999 Constitution

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