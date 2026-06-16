Nigeria's Court of Appeal Stays Deregistration of Five Political Parties Ahead of 2027 Election

The Court of Appeal has suspended a lower court ruling that ordered the deregistration of five political parties, including the ADC, following an application by INEC. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar welcomed the decision but warned against judicial contradictions that threaten democracy. The stay is pending a substantive appeal hearing set for June 25, 2027, which will determine the parties' constitutional status. The outcome could affect the ADC's presidential candidacy in the upcoming election.

The Court of Appeal has temporarily halted the enforcement of a Federal High Court ruling that ordered the deregistration of five political parties , including the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The appellate court's decision followed an application by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which argued that the trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, proceeded to deliver judgment despite an existing order from the Court of Appeal staying further proceedings in the case. The three-member panel, led by Justice A. Muhammed, reprimanded the lower court judge for disregarding the superior court's directive and issued a stay of execution pending the determination of the substantive appeal, set for June 25, 2027.

This intervention has been welcomed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who described it as significant, particularly because INEC itself initiated the stay application. He expressed concern over the recent spate of conflicting and politically charged judicial decisions, warning that such developments place the judiciary under intense public scrutiny and threaten democratic institutions.

Atiku urged the courts to uphold constitutional principles and the rule of law, stating that any attempt to undermine Nigeria's democracy through judicial manipulation is a grave danger to the Republic. The original suit was filed by the National Forum of Former Legislators, which argued that the ADC, Accord, Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) no longer met the constitutional requirements for registration under Section 225(a) of the Nigerian Constitution, having failed to secure the required performance thresholds in previous election cycles.

Justice Lifu had agreed and ordered INEC to withdraw recognition from the parties and cease accepting their nominations. The appellate court's stay now allows these parties to continue their participation in the political process, at least until the substantive appeal is heard and determined. The outcome will be crucial for the ADC's presidential candidate, as deregistration would have disqualified the party from the upcoming election.

This episode highlights the delicate balance between judicial independence and institutional integrity in Nigeria's electoral landscape, with key political figures closely monitoring the judiciary's handling of politically sensitive matters. The Court of Appeal's decisive rebuke of the trial judge underscores the superior court's commitment to enforcing its own orders and maintaining procedural discipline within the judiciary.

As the June 25 hearing approaches, all eyes will be on how the appellate court finally rules on the substantive issue of whether the parties indeed fall short of constitutional requirements. For now, the five parties have been granted a temporary reprieve, ensuring their continued presence on the ballot for the 2027 general elections





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Court Of Appeal INEC Political Parties Deregistration ADC Atiku Abubakar Nigeria Election Judiciary Constitution Section 225(A)

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