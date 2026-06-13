Nigeria's Court of Appeal faces allegations of abuse of judicial authority in Shendam Local Government Area

A lawyer has raised concerns over a planned special sitting of the Court of Appeal in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, alleging that the event could amount to an abuse of judicial authority. The court’s president, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, issued a notice for the sitting to hold in Ngootuguut, Shendam Local Government Area, which the lawyer claimed is not an official seat of the Court of Appeal.

A lawyer, Chidi Anselm , has raised concerns over a planned special sitting of the Court of Appeal in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State , alleging that the event could amount to an abuse of judicial authority .

According to Mr Anselm, the court’s president, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, issued a notice for the sitting to hold in Ngootuguut, Shendam Local Government Area, which he claimed is not an official seat of the Court of Appeal. The lawyer also criticised a directive inviting members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Shendam Branch, to attend ‘as a mark of courtesy’ and ‘show solidarity’ to the Court of Appeal president





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Court Of Appeal Nigeria Plateau State Shendam Local Government Area Chidi Anselm Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem Ngootuguut Court Of Appeal President Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Shendam Branch Abuse Of Judicial Authority Access To Justice Judicial Divisions Court Of Appeal's 50Th Anniversary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court remands four over gun recovered from Delta transport waybillThe Delta State High Court of Justice, Asaba Judicial Division, has remanded four suspected members of a gun-running syndicate following their arraignment

Read more »

Nigerian Court Tries Five for Smuggling Arms to Boko Haram MemberFive men have been charged in Nigeria for plotting to transport 15 AK-103 rifles and over 1,400 rounds of ammunition from Niger to a Boko Haram operative in Borgu, Niger State. The case underscores ongoing cross-border weapon trafficking and terrorism financing.

Read more »

REVEALED: How Aisha Yesufu Turned Down Obi's Appeal to Shun Senate, Contest for Reps SeatThe Deputy Director of Publicity and Strategic Communication for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Brian Dennis, has detailed the party discussions that led to activist Aisha Yesufu turning down an offer to contest for a House of Representatives seat.

Read more »

Nigeria Scales Up Multiple Micronutrient Supplements for Pregnant Women Through Local ProductionNigeria is advancing efforts to improve maternal health with a national scale-up of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) for pregnant women, emphasizing local manufacturing and sustainable financing to reduce reliance on imports and donor support. The initiative was discussed at a validation meeting in Abuja reviewing the 2025 Market Landscaping and Segmentation Analysis.

Read more »