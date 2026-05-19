Nigeria's Counterterrorism Operations Result in 175 IS Terrorist Deaths

The Defence Headquarters announces joint counterterrorism operations between Nigerian forces and the United States Africa Command have resulted in the killing of 175 Islamic State terrorists in the North-east of Nigeria. The operations involved destroying checkpoints, weapons storage facilities, logistics hubs, and military equipment used for terrorist activities. It also led to the 'disruption' of the ISIS command due to the death of Abubakar Mainok, Islamic State commander.

SPECIAL REPORT : Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River 's hope Editorial Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo SPECIAL REPORT : Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River 's hope Editorial Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that ongoing joint counterterrorism operations between Nigerian forces and the United States Africa Command have resulted in the killing of 175 Islamic State terrorists in the North-east, the epicentre of an insurgency in Nigeria.

Last Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that a US-Nigeria joint operation killed an Islamic State commander, Abubakar Mainok, also known as Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki. Subsequent reports by the military stated that Mr Mainok was killed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint task force in the North-east, and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), at Metele, a border community in Borno State near the Niger Republic.

Many Nigerians raise concerns about the terror leader's killing, referencing previous reports where the military claimed to have killed the same man in 2024. In response, both the DHQ and the presidency released contradictory statements, defending the recent operation, and explaining why the man was reported dead two years ago. According to Tuesday's statement, the operations destroyed several Islamic State checkpoints, weapons storage facilities, logistics hubs, and military equipment used to sustain terrorist activities.





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SPECIAL REPORT Maritime University Upgrade Oil-Well Dispute Editorial Content Monetisation Terrorism Islamic State Nigerian Forces United States Africa Command Counterterrorism Operations US-Nigeria Joint Operation Cross River Borno State Islamic State Terrorists Nigerian Forces And The United States Africa C Operations Destroyed Several Islamic State Checkpoints Military Equipment Used To Sustain Terrorist A Killings Of 175 Islamic State Terrorists Abd-Al Wahhab Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Abu Al-Muthanna Al-Muhajir Islamic State Commander Disruption

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