Nigeria's Capital Market Set for Historic T+1 Settlement Cycle Migration on June 1, 2026

Capital market operators in Nigeria have completed extensive software and technological modifications to prepare for the migration to a T+1 settlement cycle, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The shift to a one-day post-trade clearing timeframe is expected to enhance market efficiency, strengthen investor confidence, and improve liquidity. The successful implementation of T+1 is a result of collaboration across the capital market ecosystem, with custodians aligning their systems with the shorter settlement cycle. The final transition will take place on June 1, 2026, with a commemorative ceremony hosted by the Central Securities Clearing System and the Nigerian Exchange Group.

Capital market operators in Nigeria have been working tirelessly to implement extensive software and technological modifications across their internal workflows, ensuring they are ready for the historic migration to a T+1 settlement cycle on June 1, 2026.

This shift, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will reduce the country's post-trade clearing timeframe to one business day following trade execution, replacing the current T+2 protocol. Under the new directive, secondary market equities and commodities transactions matched across the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NASD OTC Exchange, and the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange will see cash and securities exchanged within a single 24-hour cycle.

Firms have deployed Straight-Through Processing extensions and Application Programming Interface portals to minimize human intervention in trade matching and clearing validations. Reflecting on this infrastructure overhaul, Shehu Shantali, Managing Director and CEO of the Central Securities Clearing System Plc, described the transition as a defining milestone for the local bourse. He noted that the move reflects the market's readiness to embrace reforms that enhance efficiency, strengthen investor confidence, improve liquidity, and align Nigeria with global markets.

The successful implementation of T+1 is a result of extensive collaboration across the capital market ecosystem, involving regulators, exchanges, trade associations, market operators, and the T+1 Implementation Plan Committee. Custodians have also aligned their systems with the shorter settlement cycle, reaffirming their commitment to supporting regulators, investors, and infrastructure providers. The SEC has advocated for the shortened post-trade window, stating that it serves as a global benchmark of market discipline and operational credibility.

The final closing session under the legacy T+2 framework will take place on May 29, 2026, with trades recorded on May 29 and June 1 settling on June 2. To commemorate the implementation, the CSCS, in collaboration with the Nigerian Exchange Group, will host a Special Closing Gong ceremony on June 1, bringing together regulators and market executives to mark the official rollout





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

T+1 Settlement Cycle Capital Market Operators Securities And Exchange Commission Post-Trade Clearing Trade Matching Straight-Through Processing Application Programming Interface Central Securities Clearing System Nigerian Exchange Limited NASD OTC Exchange Lagos Commodities And Futures Exchange Market Infrastructure Providers Association Of Asset Custodians Of Nigeria T+1 Implementation Plan Committee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Licenses First Fully Licensed Partnering Insurtech Company Under New Regulatory FrameworkThe National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has granted an operational licence to CBI Partnering Insurtech Ltd, marking it as the first fully licensed partnering insurtech company in Nigeria. The milestone reflects NAICOM's commitment to fostering innovation while upholding market integrity and policyholder protection, amid ongoing reforms including the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 and new insurtech guidelines.

Read more »

Political Dynasties: A Global Trend Spreading in NigeriaAn examination of political dynasties worldwide and their growing prevalence in Nigeria, highlighting key families like the Adelekes, Sarakis, and Obasanjos, and discussing implications for democracy and meritocracy.

Read more »

Aisha Yesufu Loses FCT Senatorial TicketAisha Yesufu has failed to secure the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial ticket under the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

Capital projects get only 26% of FG’s N12tn loansDespite N12tn in loans, the Federal Government spent only 26% on capital projects in 9 months of 2025, highlighting a significant gap in infrastructure spe

Read more »