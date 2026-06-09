Nigeria's Burgeoning Foodborne Disease Burden: Minister Salako's Call to Action

The Federal Government has raised concerns over the growing burden of foodborne diseases in Nigeria, revealing that unsafe food causes more than 53,000 deaths and nearly 50 million illnesses annually across the country. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, disclosed this during a ministerial press briefing to commemorate the 2026 World Food Safety Day. Salako described food safety as a critical national development and health security issue, warning that the true cost of unsafe food extended beyond sickness and death to the loss of human capital, particularly among children.

The Federal Government on Monday raised fresh concerns over the growing burden of foodborne diseases in Nigeria, revealing that unsafe food causes more than 53,000 deaths and nearly 50 million illnesses annually across the country.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, disclosed this in Abuja during a ministerial press briefing to commemorate the 2026 World Food Safety Day, themed ‘From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere. ’ Salako described food safety as a critical national development and health security issue, warning that the true cost of unsafe food extended beyond sickness and death to the loss of human capital, particularly among children.

According to him, Nigeria loses an estimated 4.26 million years of healthy life annually to foodborne diseases through illness, disability and premature death.

‘Nigeria records nearly 50 million foodborne illnesses every year, and unsafe food causes more than 53,000 deaths annually in our country. Together, these illnesses and deaths result in a staggering 4.26 million years of healthy life lost to illness, disability or early death,’ the minister said. He noted that children under five account for more than 80 per cent of the country’s foodborne disease burden.

‘Most of this burden falls heavily on children under five, who account for more than 80 per cent of all foodborne disease burden in Nigeria. The true cost of unsafe food in Nigeria is not only measured in sickness and death, but also in the lost cognitive, physical and developmental potential of our children,’ Salako added.

The minister’s remarks came on the heels of newly released estimates by the World Health Organisation showing that unsafe food causes about 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths globally each year, with Africa bearing the highest per-capita burden. According to Salako, diarrhoeal diseases remained the leading cause of foodborne illnesses in Nigeria, with more than 40 million cases linked to pathogens such as Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Campylobacter, Shigella and rotavirus.

‘Over 40 million diarrhoeal illnesses in Nigeria are linked to foodborne pathogens. These infections continue to be a major cause of hospitalisation, malnutrition and mortality among our youngest citizens,’ he said.

‘Chemical hazards are also emerging as a serious concern, with lead exposure responsible for tens of thousands of healthy lives lost through contaminated grains, spices and water sources. These numbers underscore the urgency of strengthening food safety systems across the entire value chain,’ he stated. Despite the challenges, Salako said Nigeria had made notable progress in building a stronger food safety system.

He said the country’s 2023 Joint External Evaluation recorded measurable improvements across all food safety indicators, while Nigeria’s 2025 State Party Annual Report score surpassed the World Health Organisation target for low- and middle-income countries.

‘Nigeria is now one of the leading countries in the region in establishing functional systems for detecting, reporting and responding to foodborne disease events,’ he said. ‘The new WHO estimates are a call to action. We must intensify surveillance for heavy metals and chemical contaminants. We must improve food safety practices in traditional and informal markets where most Nigerians buy their food.

We must strengthen hygiene, water and sanitation infrastructure and ensure food business operators comply with national standards,’ he said. Salako also linked food safety to the country’s growing burden of non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, stroke, diabetes and obesity.

‘Food safety is not only about preventing infections; it is also about ensuring that the food we eat does not contribute to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases,’ he said. He disclosed that Nigeria had developed National Guidelines for Sodium Reduction, while the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control had finalised draft sodium reduction regulations aimed at reducing salt levels in processed foods.

According to him, the country was also implementing industrial trans-fat elimination regulations and strengthening efforts to improve the sugar-sweetened beverage tax and front-of-pack food labelling systems to encourage healthier food choices. Salako urged food manufacturers, regulators, researchers and consumers to support efforts aimed at ensuring safer and healthier food for Nigerians.

‘Food safety is everyone’s business. It saves lives, strengthens our economy and protects our children. These numbers show that food safety is not optional; it is a national health security priority,’ he said. The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, said strengthening food safety systems remained critical to reducing the country’s burden of foodborne disease





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Foodborne Diseases Unsafe Food Burden Of Foodborne Diseases Minister Salako World Food Safety Day Chemical Hazards Lead Exposure Traditional And Informal Markets Food Safety Systems Food Business Operators National Guidelines For Sodium Reduction National Agency For Food And Drug Administrati Draft Sodium Reduction Regulations Industrial Trans-Fat Elimination Regulations Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax Front-Of-Pack Food Labelling Systems Healthier Food Choices Food Safety Is Everyone’S Business National Health Security Priority

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Police give more details on operation that rescued ex-minister Adelabu's relativesThe police say preliminary intelligence indicates that some suspects escaped with gunshot injuries during the operation.

Read more »

Two kidnappers shot dead as Nigeria Police rescue former Minister's relativesThe Nigeria Police Force has rescued the relatives of the former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who were kidnapped during a school run. Two members of the kidnapping syndicate were shot dead during a confrontation with the police.

Read more »

Defence Minister Musa: Education is Nigeria's Best Weapon Against Radicalisation and False NarrativesAt the commissioning of the Kaduna Christian Academy built by the DSS, Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd), stated that education in safe classrooms is the most effective counter-weapon against the asymmetric war being waged through radicalisation and false narratives. He described the school as a symbol of interfaith harmony and a critical military asset without rifles, stressing that an educated population is less susceptible to terrorist propaganda and provides better local intelligence. The minister praised the DSS for demonstrating that security has no religion and development favours no ethnicity. Rev. Joseph John Hayab of the NCA added that education unites communities and is a shared responsibility essential for peace and national transformation.

Read more »

Nigeria warns unsafe food is costing 53,000 lives and 4.26 million healthy years each yearMinister Iziaq Salako highlighted the massive impact of foodborne disease in Nigeria, citing over 50 million illnesses, more than 53,000 deaths and a loss of 4.26 million healthy life years annually, with children under five bearing the brunt. He called for stronger surveillance, hygiene improvements and regulatory actions as the country seeks to turn the tide on both infectious and non‑communicable disease risks linked to unsafe food.

Read more »