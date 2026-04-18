Nigeria's Broadcasting Regulator Issues Stern Warning to TV Stations Amid Professionalism Concerns

Nigeria's National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has issued a strong directive to television broadcasters and their on-air personalities, citing a rise in unprofessional conduct. The commission emphasized the critical need for strict adherence to the Nigerian Broadcasting Code, particularly concerning fairness, accuracy, and respectful discourse on sensitive topics.

The Nigerian government, through its National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has delivered a pointed warning to television broadcasters and anchors across the nation regarding persistent breaches of the Nigerian Broadcasting Code . This significant directive was formally communicated in a notice disclosed on Friday, signaling the regulator's growing concern over what it perceives as an alarming escalation in unprofessional broadcast conduct on Nigerian news platforms.

The NBC made it unequivocally clear that all broadcasters, including prominent channels such as Arise Television and Channels TV, must recommit to and rigorously uphold every single provision within the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. The commission specifically highlighted critical areas that require unwavering attention: fairness in reporting, maintaining a balanced perspective, ensuring factual accuracy, preventing the spread of hate speech, avoiding incitement, and demonstrating profound respect for constitutional bodies.

This stern admonishment underscores the NBC's commitment to fostering a responsible and ethical media landscape, capable of informing the public without compromising national unity or democratic principles. The regulator stressed that the responsibility for upholding these standards lies not only with the broadcasting stations but also with the individuals who present information to the public.

The NBC’s warning extends to the nuanced and often challenging task of reporting on politically charged events, communal disputes, and matters of conflict. Broadcasters have been explicitly instructed to exhibit the highest degree of professionalism when transmitting content related to these particularly sensitive subjects. The commission articulated a clear set of unacceptable behaviors that will attract stringent sanctions.

These include, but are not limited to, anchors or presenters who present their personal opinions as established facts, engage in bullying or intimidation tactics against guests, deny individuals or opposing viewpoints a fair hearing, compromise their neutrality in any demonstrable way, or exhibit disrespect towards human dignity. The intention behind these specific prohibitions is to ensure that news broadcasts remain a reliable source of information, free from bias, manipulation, or personal agendas that could mislead or inflame public sentiment.

The NBC's stance indicates a zero-tolerance approach to any broadcast that deviates from the established ethical framework, reinforcing its role as the guardian of broadcast integrity in Nigeria. The commission's vigilance is a testament to its dedication to a media environment that promotes informed public discourse and contributes positively to societal development.

This proactive measure by the NBC reflects a broader global trend among media regulators to address the evolving challenges of the digital age and the pressures on traditional broadcast journalism. In an era where information can spread instantaneously and often without adequate verification, the role of broadcast standards becomes even more paramount.

The Nigerian Broadcasting Code, in its essence, aims to strike a delicate balance between freedom of expression and the imperative to maintain public order, national security, and social harmony. By reiterating these principles and threatening concrete sanctions, the NBC is sending a powerful message that it will not tolerate a degradation of journalistic standards.

The commission anticipates that this warning will serve as a significant impetus for broadcasters to conduct thorough internal reviews of their practices and to provide enhanced training for their on-air personnel. The ultimate goal is to cultivate a media ecosystem where accuracy, impartiality, and respect are not merely aspirational ideals but are consistently practiced realities, thereby strengthening public trust in the news and contributing to a more informed and engaged citizenry.

The NBC's commitment to enforcing these codes is a crucial step in safeguarding the integrity of information dissemination within Nigeria.





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Broadcasting Commission Broadcasting Code Media Ethics Television Broadcasting Journalism Standards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Urged to Resist World Bank's 'Regressive' Neoliberal PoliciesA report criticizes the World Bank's recommendation for Nigeria to reopen petrol imports, labeling it as a return to harmful neoliberal doctrines that have historically weakened the Nigerian economy. The analysis argues that such prescriptions, particularly when coupled with a lack of domestic production capacity, lead to increased poverty and economic hardship, contrasting this advice with the policies adopted by more economically powerful nations.

Read more »

Optometrist Warns Against Self-Medication for Eye IssuesAn optometrist has cautioned Nigerians against purchasing and using eye medications without a prescription, highlighting the risks of irreversible damage and blindness from self-medication and the importance of regular eye check-ups for managing systemic health conditions that affect vision.

Read more »

Alleged Fraud: Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Ex-Minister Sadiya FarouqFarouq, who was in office from 2019 to 2023, supervised key social intervention programmes, including National Social Investment Programme.

Read more »

NDPC raises alarm over alleged cyber threats targeting Nigeria’s financial systems, critical digital infra ...Nigeria’s data regulator, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), has raised alarm over what it described as coordinated cyber threats targeting the country’s financial systems and critical digital infrastructure, urging organisations to urgently reinforce their data security frameworks.

Read more »

Amupitan to speak at electoral process stakeholders’ policy dialogueJoash Amupitan, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is set to deliver a keynote address at a stakeholders’ policy dialogue on critical issues affecting Nigeria’s electoral process.

Read more »

NBC Cracks Down on Presenter Misconduct and Inflammatory ContentThe National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is set to impose sanctions on broadcast presenters who express personal opinions as facts or bully guests, citing an increase in violations of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. The commission also addresses concerns over divisive political content and reiterates broadcasters' full editorial responsibility.

Read more »