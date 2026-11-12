NIMENA Partners Plug and Play at 2026 Asia-Pacific Summit in Singapore

NIMENA and Plug and Play brought Nigerian maritime professionals and startups to the 2026 Asia-Pacific Summit in Singapore to explore investment, innovation and collaboration opportunities.

The Nigerian Institute of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects ( NIMENA), in partnership with Plug and Play, brought Nigerian maritime professionals, startups and industry stakeholders to the 2026 Asia-Pacific Summit in Singapore to explore investment, innovation and business opportunities.

The summit attracted startups, investors, industry professionals and technology experts from different parts of the world, providing a platform for Nigerian participants to connect with the Asia-Pacific market, explore strategic partnerships and identify opportunities for applying emerging technologies to national development. Speaking in an interview at the summit, NIMENA National Chairman Engr.

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NIMENA chairman calls for stronger maritime collaboration

Dr. Sylvanus Eferebo described the gathering as an important platform for connecting industry players, venture capitalists, startups and other stakeholders whose contributions are critical to the development of Nigeria's maritime industry. He called for stronger collaboration among government, academia and industry stakeholders to accelerate the development of Nigeria's blue economy. Eferebo said closer cooperation among the three sectors was essential to establishing a common development agenda, promoting innovation, strengthening the maritime industry and unlocking the country's economic potential.

He noted that NIMENA, an offshoot of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, is committed to bridging the gap between government, academia and industry players and to creating opportunities to translate innovative ideas and technical expertise into practical solutions. According to him, effective partnerships among government, academia and industry would help establish the foundation for sustainable growth in the blue economy and Nigeria's wider energy sector.

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He added that bringing together policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs, investors and professionals would create opportunities for knowledge exchange, technology transfer and investment capable of accelerating development across the sector. The summit also featured the 2026 cohort of startups developing innovative solutions across critical sectors, including healthcare, identity management, logistics, agriculture and technology. Their participation gave Nigerian industry stakeholders opportunities to examine emerging innovations, explore potential business partnerships and connect innovative enterprises with investors and other international partners.

Summit provides access to international investor networks

The engagement provided Nigerian maritime professionals and startups seeking opportunities beyond the domestic market with access to an international network of investors, industry experts and technology-driven businesses, as well as avenues for collaboration and access to the Asia-Pacific market. The Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore, who attended the occasion, commended NIMENA for its efforts in projecting Nigeria positively on the international stage.

The ambassador described the institute's engagement as an important contribution to strengthening Nigeria's global presence and creating opportunities for closer collaboration between Nigerian professionals and international industry players. The summit underscored the importance of international partnerships, innovation and professional collaboration in unlocking opportunities within Nigeria's blue economy. It also provided Nigerian maritime stakeholders with an opportunity to connect with global expertise, explore emerging business opportunities and identify practical pathways for applying technology and innovation to national economic development.

For NIMENA, the partnership represents an opportunity to expand Nigeria's engagement with international markets while positioning its maritime professionals and emerging businesses to participate more actively in the global technology and investment ecosystem.