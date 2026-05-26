Nigeria's Best Destinations for Children's Day

A comprehensive guide to the top five destinations in Nigeria for families looking to celebrate Children's Day on May 27, featuring Omu Resort, Magicland, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Enugu's National Museum of Unity, and Hi-Impact Planet.

As Children's Day approaches on May 27, parents across Nigeria are scouting locations that balance entertainment, safety, and value for money . From the wildlife and rides at Omu Resort in Lagos to the roller coasters of Magicland in Abuja, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park 's open lawns, Enugu's National Museum of Unity, and the water slides at Hi-Impact Planet in Ogun State, these five destinations are gearing up with special holiday programs, discounts, and kid-focused activities to handle the annual surge in family outings .

As Children's Day approaches on May 27, parents across Nigeria are scouting locations that balance entertainment, safety, and value for money. From the wildlife and rides at Omu Resort in Lagos to the roller coasters of Magicland in Abuja, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park's open lawns, Enugu's National Museum of Unity, and the water slides at Hi-Impact Planet in Ogun State, these five destinations are gearing up with special holiday programs, discounts, and kid-focused activities to handle the annual surge in family outings





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Nigeria Children's Day Family Outings Entertainment Safety Value For Money Omu Resort Magicland Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Enugu's National Museum Of Unity Hi-Impact Planet

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