Nigeria's Banking Sector Must Address Temporary Workers' Needs

Akinbola highlights the importance of treating temporary workers fairly, providing them with opportunities for development and inclusion in the banking sector. He discusses his research that emphasizes the need for developmental HR practices, such as training, mentoring, and feedback, to help build employee commitment and engagement among temporary staff. The financial sector's reliance on contract and outsourced workers has led to concerns about the treatment and growth opportunities of these employees.

Akinbola highlights the importance of treating temporary workers fairly, providing them with opportunities for development and inclusion in the banking sector . He discusses his research that emphasizes the need for developmental HR practices, such as training, mentoring, and feedback, to help build employee commitment and engagement among temporary staff.

The financial sector's reliance on contract and outsourced workers has led to concerns about the treatment and growth opportunities of these employees. As a result, Akinbola argues that meaningful change can be achieved through simple actions, such as fair treatment, transparent communication, and recognition for contributions. He believes that treating temporary workers as part of the workforce, rather than mere contract workers, is crucial for long-term engagement and loyalty.

The banking industry's reliance on temporary workers has also been linked to Nigeria's broader unemployment and underemployment challenges, particularly among young graduates. Furthermore, Akinbola warns that organisations that fail to address the needs of temporary workers may experience reduced trust, weakened collaboration, and divisions within teams. emphasizing the need for organisations to re-examine their treatment of temporary workers, particularly in the banking sector.

In his research, he examines the impact of developmental HR practices on the motivation, engagement, and commitment of temporary employees in banks. He notes that clear career paths, benefits, and professional development opportunities are essential for employee well-being and job satisfaction. Akinbola suggests that organisations can make a positive impact on the lives of temporary workers by implementing simple and intentional changes, such as fair treatment, recognition, and opportunities for growth and development





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Temporary Employees Banking Sector Developmental HR Practices Employee Commitment Engagement Nigeria Research Employment Underemployment Industry Insights Organizational Change Human Resources

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