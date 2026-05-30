Nigeria's Aviation Security Protocols Breached After Video Surfaces

A video has surfaced showing Patience Abbo, the wife of former Adamawa North senator Ishaku Abbo, accessing a restricted operational area at Yola Airport, sparking concerns about the enforcement of Nigeria's aviation security regulations.

Nigeria 's aviation security protocols have been breached after a video surfaced showing Patience Abbo, the wife of former Adamawa North senator Ishaku Abbo, accessing a restricted operational area at Yola Airport.

The footage, which appears to have been recorded at the Yola Airport based on visible terminal markings, shows Mrs Abbo walking across the apron near the aircraft staircase, exchanging a black phone case with her husband, and then turning back as he boarded the plane. The video has sparked concerns about the enforcement of Nigeria's aviation security regulations, which are governed by strict standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Under ICAO Annex 17, member states are required to establish stringent measures to prevent unauthorised access to aircraft, restricted airport areas, and other sensitive operational zones. Nigeria domesticates these standards through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 17 on Aviation Security. The regulations define the airport 'airside' as the movement area of an airport, adjacent terrain, and buildings or portions thereof, access to which is controlled.

Under the Nig. CARs Part 17.50 series, aerodrome operators are legally required to implement strict access control measures to prevent unauthorised access to aircraft and to closely supervise all activities around aircraft operations. Access beyond security screening points to the ramp or aircraft is strictly restricted to screened passengers with valid boarding passes, accredited airline crew, and airport personnel wearing visible On-Duty Cards (ODCs).

While regulations make provision for an 'escort,' this is strictly defined as authorised security accompaniment for cleared personnel. It does not extend to casual tarmac farewells by non-travelling family members. Airport security officials interviewed by PREMIUM TIMES at Sokoto Airport said only screened travellers and authorised personnel are permitted access to restricted airside areas.

Abubakar Manir, officer-in-charge of the Crime, Intelligence and Investigation Unit of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Sokoto, told this reporter that high-profile individuals are not exempt from core safety procedures.

'Everyone is subject to screening. The Sultan - even if the Sultan comes here, he must pass through the screening points,' Mr Manir said. He noted that while certain top-tier VIPs, such as governors, ministers, and first-class traditional rulers, are traditionally afforded protocol aides, regular lawmakers often travel without large entourages. More importantly, he stressed that no protocol privilege permits a non-travelling spouse to bypass terminal gates onto the aircraft movement area.

'Nobody is allowed to access the ramp. Nobody is allowed to go beyond these screening points unless you are a traveller,' another terminal security officer said.

'As far as the rules are concerned, there is no escort beyond the screening point. ' Beyond the regulatory breach, security experts warn that the presence of untrained civilians on the airport apron poses serious operational risks. 'There are a lot of risks associated, especially for those who are not travelling… Some aircraft have propeller engines. Once they start the engine, a civilian might not know the safety procedure.

If you are too close, the jet blast or propeller can hit you,' he warned. The video has reignited public debate about the selective enforcement of airport rules in Nigeria. While ordinary citizens are routinely stopped at terminal glass doors and prevented from walking relatives to boarding gates, political elites and their families frequently enjoy unhindered access to aircraft steps through informal 'VIP protocol' arrangements.

The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of Nigeria's aviation security regulations and the need for stricter enforcement of airport rules





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