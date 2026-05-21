Nigeria's Attackense Could Be Initiated

Nigeria's youngster Yohanna may yet be on track to make his debut for the national team in the Unity Cup, as the Super Eagles squad prepares to defend their title. However, the team's midfielder faces uncertainty due to a scheduling conflict with his club, AIK, and the team's hierarchy is working to resolve the issue.

Nigeria's Attack): Nigerian youngster Yohanna on track to join Super Eagles ahead of Unity Cup , but AIK may block his transfer due to scheduling issues.

The young winger has emerged as a breakout star in the Swedish league, impressing scouts and coaches alike with his attacking play and maturity. However, his potential inclusion in the Super Eagles squad for the Unity Cup has been put in jeopardy due to a scheduling conflict between the tournament and an ongoing reserve league match for AIK.

The team's leadership is considering the request but believes they have the right to retain the player due to the tournament not being part of FIFA's official calendar





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Yohanna Nigerian Youngster Super Eagles Unity Cup AIK Schedule Conflict

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