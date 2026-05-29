Nigeria's Armed Forces Neutralise Terrorists, Rescue 179 Kidnapped Victims in Major Week-Long Operations

The Defence Headquarters announces that Nigerian military operations across all geopolitical zones between May 25-28 resulted in the neutralisation of multiple terrorists and the rescue of 179 kidnapped victims. Operations in the North-east, North-west, Niger, Kaduna, Benue, Edo, and the South-east targeted terrorist networks, kidnapping syndicates, and drug traffickers, with notable successes including the release of 148 victims in Niger and the elimination of a key kidnapper in Kaduna. The Chief of Defence Staff reaffirmed the military's resolve to end insecurity and called for public intelligence cooperation.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) reports that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) achieved significant successes against terrorism and kidnapping between May 25 and May 28.

Military pressure across multiple operational theatres led to the neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the rescue of at least 179 kidnapped victims. In the North-east, under Operation Hadin Kai, forces neutralised terrorists in Taraba and Borno states and apprehended a suspected collaborator in Monguno. The sustained offensives also prompted surrenders, including a family member of a terrorist fleeing the Kimbe enclave.

Additional North-east actions included repelling a terrorist massing along the Bam-Buratai axis, neutralising five fighters, and eliminating four others in an ambush in Yobe. In the North-west, Operation Fansan Yamma captured suspects linked to terrorist groups in Kebbi and Zamfara and killed three terrorists in separate engagements. A separate air interdiction by the Nigerian Air Force in Zamfara resulted in the rescue of 31 kidnapped victims.

Operation Savannah Shield in Niger secured a major humanitarian victory with the release of 148 kidnapped individuals, predominantly women and children. In Kaduna, Operation Enduring Peace foiled attacks, rescued victims, and neutralised a notorious kidnap kingpin identified as Idi Yaya. Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue intensified crackdowns on drug networks, seizing over 500 illicit substances and arresting distribution suspects.

In the South-south, Operation Delta Safe, with other agencies, conducted clearance and ambush operations in Edo, leading to arrests and the neutralisation of a kidnapper. In the South-east, Operation Udo Ka arrested suspected IPOB/ESN kingpins in Ebonyi and foiled an attempted abduction of farmers in Abia. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended the troops' courage and reiterated the military's commitment to restoring peace and safeguarding national territorial integrity.

He urged the public to continue providing credible intelligence, assuring confidentiality. These multi-front operations underscore the Armed Forces' ongoing effort to combat insecurity through coordinated and sustained pressure





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Nigeria Military Operations Terrorist Neutralisation Kidnapping Rescue Armed Forces Of Nigeria Operation Hadin Kai Operation Savannah Shield Operation Fansan Yamma Operation Enduring Peace Operation Whirl Stroke Operation Delta Safe Operation Udo Ka Chief Of Defence Staff National Security

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