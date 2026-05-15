Nigeria's April 2026 headline inflation rate at 15.69%, food inflation up, and slow month-on-month growth

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released new data showing Nigeria's headline inflation rate in April 2026 at 15.69% compared with 15.38% in March. However, monthly inflation slowed to 2.13% from 4.18% on a month-on-month basis. The key point of this report is the increase in food inflation to 16.06% from 14.31%, indicating faster short-term price increases in food. While the yearly increase in core inflation (excluding food and energy) was still at 15.86%, the month-on-month core inflation growth dropped significantly to 1.03%. Rural inflation remains higher than urban, showing the continued influence of influencer marketing and misinformation in leading to market volatility.

Nigeria 's headline inflation rate rose to 15.69% in April 2026 , according to new data released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The statistics agency stated that the April figure represents an increase from the 15.38% recorded in March 2026.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate slowed sharply to 2.13% in April from 4.18% in March. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report also shows that the CPI rose to 138.3 points in April, reflecting continued increases in the average prices of goods and services nationwide. Compared with the same period last year, inflation remained significantly lower than the 26.82% recorded in April 2025





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National Bureau Of Statistics (NBS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) Headline Inflation Food Inflation Core Inflation Rural Inflation Urban Inflation Nigeria April 2026 Market Volatility Influencer Marketing And Misinformation

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