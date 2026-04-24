Nigeria's APC Nomination Fees Spark Corruption Concerns and Exclusion

The All Progressives Congress's (APC) N100 million presidential nomination fee is drawing criticism for potentially excluding qualified candidates and fostering corruption in Nigerian politics. The cost far exceeds the legitimate earnings of public officials, raising questions about the accessibility of political office and the integrity of the democratic process.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) nomination form fees for the 2027 elections have sparked widespread criticism in Nigeria , raising concerns about corruption, financial exclusion , and the integrity of the democratic process.

The presidential nomination form is priced at a staggering N100 million (approximately $65,000 USD), a figure that far exceeds the legitimate earnings of even the highest-ranking public officials. To illustrate the disparity, a non-corrupt president would need to save their entire annual salary for over seven years just to afford the form, and even then, would still fall short. A permanent secretary, the highest rank in the civil service, would need to save for thirteen years.

This exorbitant cost effectively bars qualified candidates without significant personal wealth from participating in the electoral process. The situation raises fundamental questions about the accessibility of political office and the potential for money to dictate candidacy rather than merit. Critics argue that these high fees transform political parties into exclusive financial clubs, fostering a culture of 'money politics' where wealth, not competence or public service record, determines who can run for office.

Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC, highlights the increased risk of corruption, as aspirants may seek to recoup their investment once in power, prioritizing personal gain over public interest. Furthermore, the financial barrier disproportionately affects youth and women, exacerbating existing inequalities in political representation. The APC’s decision has been met with silence from President Bola Tinubu, despite the backdrop of severe economic hardship facing the nation, including rising inflation and a depreciating currency.

The financing of these campaigns is becoming increasingly opaque. Rather than directly purchasing forms with personal funds, which would be subject to scrutiny, aspirants often rely on 'support groups' and 'youth organizations' to acquire and present the forms on their behalf. This arrangement creates a layer of separation between the aspirant and the source of the funds, allowing for potential circumvention of financial regulations and tax obligations.

These support groups often operate without transparency, raising concerns that they serve as fronts for wealthy aspirants. The high cost of nomination forms not only undermines Nigeria’s commitment to inclusive democracy and gender equity but also fuels a cycle of corruption and reinforces the dominance of a wealthy elite in the political landscape. The current system threatens to erode public trust in the electoral process and hinders the development of a truly representative government





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Nigeria APC Nomination Fees Corruption Politics Election Financial Exclusion Democracy Tinubu

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