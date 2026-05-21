Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Commission Turns the Tide with CEPTI

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is increasingly focusing on implementing reforms that will improve transparency, strategic communication, inter-agency cooperation, and institutional credibility. One key component of this effort is the establishment of the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI), a technology-driven mechanism that allows the ICPC to track government-funded projects nationwide.

Nigeria \u2019s anti-corruption institutions are increasingly operating in an environment in which transparency, strategic communication, inter-agency cooperation, and institutional credibility matter almost as much as prosecution itself.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been implementing reforms that go beyond courtroom drama and media sensationalism, pursuing a more preventive, technology-driven, and systems-oriented approach to accountability. One of the key steps taken by the ICPC in recent years has been the establishment of the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI), a technology-driven anti-corruption mechanism that allows the Commission to track government-funded projects nationwide using geospatial mapping technology, real-time monitoring systems, and digital validation tools.

This has resulted in significant recoveries from improperly executed projects, savings to the Federal Government, and a more transparent and accountable system of governance





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