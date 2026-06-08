Nigeria's Akwa Ibom Police Arrests Another Resident Over Viral Security Post

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has arrested another resident over a viral security-related post, as the state continues to grapple with the challenge of social media threats.

Nigeria 's Akwa Ibom Police Command has arrested another resident, Akaninyene Udo, popularly known as AK Philo, over a viral security-related post. The post, which contained the message 'Eket get ready for us' accompanied by an image of an armed bandit, generated concern among residents and prompted security investigations.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, the suspect was apprehended following investigations into the post. The police statement said that investigations revealed that Mr Udo changed the post's caption after learning the police were looking for him. The police have warned residents against creating, publishing or sharing unverified security alerts and other information capable of causing public panic. This is the third arrest in recent months over social media posts deemed threatening or defamatory.

In February, a social media commenter, Godsown Udoito, was prosecuted over a post that the police said defamed Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno. In March, a legal practitioner and the spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress in Akwa Ibom, Manfred Ekpe, was declared wanted over a social media post that the police claimed defamed Governor Eno.

The police have assured residents that the security situation across Akwa Ibom remains calm and under control, while urging members of the public to verify security-related information through official channels and credible sources before sharing it. The police also encouraged residents to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities or genuine security concerns to the nearest police station or through the command's emergency lines





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Nigeria Akwa Ibom Police Arrest Viral Post Security Threats

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