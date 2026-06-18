Nigeria's AI Revolution: Urgent Need for Legal Framework

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming Nigeria's economy and society, but the absence of a binding legal framework leaves citizens vulnerable to fraud, misinformation, and digital abuse. Without regulation, algorithmic bias and discriminatory outcomes go unchecked, threatening financial stability and human rights. This article calls for immediate action to establish AI governance that ensures transparency, accountability, and protection for all Nigerians.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant policy debate or a futuristic tech fantasy in Nigeria . It is already shaping nearly every sector of national life, from finance and healthcare to agriculture and education.

In finance, banks and fintechs use AI for customer service, fraud detection, credit scoring, compliance monitoring, and digital lending. In healthcare, AI tools support telemedicine, medical imaging, diagnostics, patient management, and local medical innovation. In agriculture, farmers and agritech firms rely on AI for crop analysis, agronomic advice, weather-informed planning, drone-enabled monitoring, and productivity improvements. In education, AI is being adopted for personalized learning, skills training, tutoring support, and classroom innovation.

Across telecommunications, e-commerce, manufacturing, public administration, security, energy, and transport, automated systems increasingly influence how services are delivered, risks are assessed, citizens are profiled, and decisions are made. AI is therefore no longer confined to laboratories or start-ups; it is becoming an administrative, commercial, and social infrastructure across Nigeria, advancing faster than our governance architecture can respond.

Yet, as detailed in a recent policy paper by the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, the rapid deployment is occurring in a complete legal vacuum. Nigeria has plenty of digital ambitions, climbing 31 places in the global Government AI Readiness Index and currently drafting a comprehensive National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. But a strategy without a legal framework leaves citizens exposed to the danger of powerful automated systems.

The absence of binding AI legislation is bound to cause immeasurable and escalating harm across our society. First, we are witnessing a surge in AI-enabled financial fraud. Highly convincing deepfake videos and audio recordings of prominent business leaders are being circulated to lure unsuspecting citizens into devastating financial scams.

Second, AI-driven misinformation is being engineered at an unprecedented scale, threatening to become a force multiplier of instability in our fragile information environment, where false narratives historically fuel communal and electoral tensions. Perhaps most disturbing is the rise of gender-based digital abuse. Evidence shows generative AI tools on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are being used to manipulate real photographs of women into non-consensual sexualized images. When victims seek justice, tech platforms routinely deflect responsibility.

Also, in digitally marginalized rural communities, vulnerable populations are being exploited by applications that incentivize the unauthorized filming and uploading of individuals for monetization. When technology advances this fast without safeguards, it ceases to be neutral; it deepens inequality and erodes citizens' dignity. Why is this happening? Because Nigeria's current regulatory landscape is characterized by severe fragmentation, legal deficiencies, and a failure of institutionalization.

We currently have no binding, AI-specific statute. While the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 exists, it governs what happens to personal data but does not address algorithmic profiling, automated bias, and discriminatory outcomes, which largely fall outside its enforcement scope. This gap persists despite the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation explicitly flagging algorithmic bias as a material risk to financial stability.

Worse, at least nine different regulatory bodies - including NITDA, the NDPC, the CBN, the NCC, and the FCCPC - exercise overlapping jurisdiction over digital spaces. With no formal coordination mechanism between them, enforcement is inconsistent and reactive, allowing powerful actors to engage in regulatory arbitrage, while ordinary citizens bear the consequences. Skeptics argue that premature regulation will stifle innovation, or that Africa should not attempt to regulate a technology it did not develop.

This is a flawed and dangerous premise. Nigeria routinely regulates foreign-manufactured pharmaceuticals, aviation systems, and telecommunications equipment to protect public safety; AI should be no different. AI governance cannot wait. Continued delay will allow digital harms to scale faster than our remedies can, ceding our national data sovereignty to unaccountable corporate interests.

It is time to step out of the black box and establish the safeguards our citizens deserve. The government must act now to enact comprehensive AI legislation that addresses bias, transparency, accountability, and harm prevention, ensuring that AI serves the public interest rather than deepening inequality





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