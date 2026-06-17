Nigeria's African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement strategy aims to create a $3.4 trillion continental market, diversify away from oil, create jobs, and position itself as West Africa's trade hub. However, implementing the strategy remains a challenge.

Nigeria's AfCFTA strategy: Ambition, progress and the challenge of delivery. Nigeria signed the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement in July 2019, aiming to create a $3.4 trillion continental market, diversify away from oil, create jobs, and position itself as West Africa's trade hub.

However, implementing the strategy remains a challenge. The National Action Committee on AfCFTA was established in December 2019 to coordinate implementation, but significant momentum was only gained in 2025 under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Nigeria's long-term ambition is to become one of Africa's leading suppliers of value-added goods and services, capturing at least 10% of Africa's global imports and doubling export revenues by 2035.

The strategy is aligned with national development objectives and seeks to leverage Nigeria's comparative advantages, including its population, vast mineral resources, agricultural potential, telecommunications sector, digital economy, creative industries, and globally recognised film industry. In 2022, Nigeria became the 25th African country to validate a National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy with support from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

The strategy has three pillars: trade facilitation, which focuses on improving customs processes, border management, transit systems, and infrastructure; trade in goods, which aims to strengthen export competitiveness, diversify away from oil dependence, and promote products such as cocoa, petrochemicals, and agro-processed goods; and trade in services, which seeks to liberalise services and deepen economic cooperation among African nations. However, despite the progress made, the challenge of delivery remains a significant hurdle.

The implementation of the strategy requires significant institutional reforms, policy initiatives, and a renewed focus on expanding Nigeria's footprint in African markets. The country's ability to deliver on its AfCFTA strategy will be crucial in determining its success in achieving its economic development objectives. Nigeria's AfCFTA strategy is ambitious, but the challenge of delivery remains a significant hurdle. The country's ability to deliver on its strategy will be crucial in determining its success in achieving its economic development objectives.

The implementation of the strategy requires significant institutional reforms, policy initiatives, and a renewed focus on expanding Nigeria's footprint in African markets. Nigeria's long-term ambition is to become one of Africa's leading suppliers of value-added goods and services, capturing at least 10% of Africa's global imports and doubling export revenues by 2035.

The strategy is aligned with national development objectives and seeks to leverage Nigeria's comparative advantages, including its population, vast mineral resources, agricultural potential, telecommunications sector, digital economy, creative industries, and globally recognised film industry. In 2022, Nigeria became the 25th African country to validate a National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy with support from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

The strategy has three pillars: trade facilitation, which focuses on improving customs processes, border management, transit systems, and infrastructure; trade in goods, which aims to strengthen export competitiveness, diversify away from oil dependence, and promote products such as cocoa, petrochemicals, and agro-processed goods; and trade in services, which seeks to liberalise services and deepen economic cooperation among African nations. However, despite the progress made, the challenge of delivery remains a significant hurdle.

The implementation of the strategy requires significant institutional reforms, policy initiatives, and a renewed focus on expanding Nigeria's footprint in African markets. The country's ability to deliver on its AfCFTA strategy will be crucial in determining its success in achieving its economic development objectives





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