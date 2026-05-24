Nigeria's ADC faction dissolves David Mark-led NWC, names Dumebi Kachikwu as sole presidential candidate

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) led by David Mark and named Dumebi Kachikwu as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) aligned with the party's former presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu , has dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) led by David Mark .

The development was announced at the faction's national convention held in Abuja on Sunday and attended by delegates from across the country. Kennedy Odion was named national secretary, Joe Aro as national treasurer, Chris Ugwu as national publicity secretary, and Elias as national organising secretary. Others are Patrick Ambut as national chief whip and Adamu Sahad as deputy national chairman (Ethics). Kingsley Oggah was also appointed chairman of the faction's Board of Trustees.

The ADC, which some opposition figures joined to challenge the ruling party in the 2027 elections, is currently split into three distinct factions competing for control of its structure. Apart from the David Mark-led faction, considered the most prominent, there are the Nafiu Bala faction and the Mr Kachikwu-backed group, each claiming to be the authentic leadership of the party. The rival factions have separately approached the courts over the party's authentic leadership structure.

In April, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the recognition of the leadership of all factions of the party following a ruling by the Court of Appeal and ongoing litigation over its leadership. However, on 30 April, INEC updated the official register of political parties to recognise the David Mark faction. Former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola is the faction's national secretary.

At the convention, the ADC chairman in Delta State, Austin Okolie, moved a motion for the adoption of the new NWC members. The motion was seconded by the ADC chairman in Jigawa State, Kabiru Hussaini, before it was put to a voice vote and overwhelmingly supported by delegates. In his acceptance speech, Mr Bashir, the new national chairman, accused the David Mark leadership of being biased and selfishly motivated.

The faction also announced Mr Kachikwu as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 election. Chairman of the Electoral Committee on Presidential Primaries, Elias Adikwu, announced the decision shortly after the swearing-in of the new NWC members. Mr Adikwu, who is the ADC chairman in Benue State, said Mr Kachikwu emerged as the faction's consensus presidential candidate





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African Democratic Congress David Mark Dumebi Kachikwu National Working Committee 2027 Elections

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