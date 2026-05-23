Nigeria's Acting Ambassador on Xenophobic Tensions and Relations with South Africa

The Acting Ambassador, Temitope Ajayi, discusses the situation of xenophobia in South Africa and the relations between Nigeria and South Africa. He stresses that there were demonstrations, but no violence occurred and no Nigerian has been killed or looted. However, he highlights the anti-foreigner and xenophobic rhetoric, which he aims to address.

Nigeria ’s Acting Ambassador to South Africa , Temitope Ajayi, speaks on xenophobic tensions , allegations of crimes involving Nigeria ns in South Africa , and ongoing efforts to address negative perceptions and strengthen diplomatic relations between both countries.

He clarifies that not all images circulating showed the true situation and assures that no Nigerian has been killed and no Nigerian shop has been looted during the demonstrations. The anti-foreigner rhetoric and xenophobic rhetoric are causing some fears, but there is no physical injury inflicted on anybody





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Xenophobia Xenophobic Tensions South Africa Nigeria Actions Of Groups Employment Lack Of Skills Immigrants Crimes Perception Improper Conduct Stabilising Diplomatic Relations

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