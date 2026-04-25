Nigeria’s Achievers Honored at 2025 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards

Prominent Nigerians including Jim Nwobodo, Bishop Kukah, Jim Ovia, and several governors were awarded for their contributions to national development at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards held in Lagos. Alhaji Sayyu Idris Dantata and Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo also received top honors. The court also adjourned Yahaya Bello’s money laundering trial.

A constellation of Nigeria ’s most accomplished individuals from diverse fields were celebrated at the 2025 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards , held today at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, a yearly tradition, recognizes Nigerians who have demonstrably impacted the nation’s growth and societal advancement. This year’s ceremony saw a particularly distinguished group of honorees, spanning politics, business, arts, and public service, each lauded for their unique and substantial contributions. Leading the charge among the Lifetime Achievement Award recipients were figures like Jim Nwobodo, a former Governor of the old Anambra State, whose political career has left an indelible mark on the region.

Alongside him, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the respected Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, was recognized for his unwavering commitment to social justice, peacebuilding, and national dialogue. The business world was also prominently represented, with Jim Ovia, the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, receiving accolades for his pioneering role in shaping the modern Nigerian banking landscape. The artistic community found recognition in Bruce Onobrakpeya, a renowned artist and sculptor whose work has garnered international acclaim and continues to inspire generations.

Cecilia Ibru, the former CEO of Oceanic Bank International Plc, also joined the ranks of Lifetime Achievement Awardees, acknowledging her significant, though complex, impact on the financial sector. The breadth of talent and dedication honored extended beyond these prominent names. Professor Oladapo Afolabi, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, was acknowledged for his dedicated service to the nation’s administrative core.

Chief Samuel Adedoyin, the Industrialist and Philanthropist Founder of Doyin Group, received recognition for his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to giving back to society. Dr. Vincent Ebuh, a Distinguished Petroleum Engineer, was celebrated for his expertise and contributions to the energy sector, a vital component of the Nigerian economy. Chief (Mrs.) Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, was honored for her political service and advocacy. And Engr.

Vincent Maduka, the Pioneer Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), was recognized for his foundational role in establishing a national broadcasting institution. The event also highlighted current leaders making significant strides. Alhaji Sayyu Idris Dantata, Founder of MRS Holdings, and Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, were presented with top honors for their respective contributions to the energy sector and public service.

Several serving governors were also acknowledged for their leadership and developmental initiatives within their states, including Uba Sani (Kaduna), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara). Beyond the Lifetime Achievement and leadership awards, the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards also spotlighted emerging talent and entrepreneurial success. Dr. Osahon Okunbo was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year, signifying the rising generation of Nigerian business leaders.

Further recognition was given to Festus Keyamo as Public Sector Icon of the Year, acknowledging his impactful contributions to governance. Mrs. Vicky Haastrup was celebrated as Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, highlighting her achievements in the business world. Dr. Stephen Akintayo and Alfred Temile were also recognized for their successes in the business and real estate sectors, respectively.

The awards ceremony served not only as a celebration of individual accomplishments but also as a testament to the collective spirit of progress and innovation driving Nigeria forward. The event underscored the importance of recognizing and celebrating those who dedicate their lives to building a better future for the nation.

In a separate, but related note, the money laundering trial involving former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, was adjourned to May 6th by the court, adding another layer to the day’s news landscape





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Vanguard Awards Nigeria Lifetime Achievement Jim Nwobodo Bishop Kukah Jim Ovia Yahaya Bello Awards National Development

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