The Central Bank of Nigeria's 30-day moving average of external reserves stood at $53.99 billion on Nov. 26, down from a 2026 high of $55.26 billion on Oct. 27. Headtopics sets out the CBN's reserve, import cover and official naira figures, and what the Monetary Policy Committee said on Nov. 24.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's published gauge of the country's external reserves has moved lower in 22 consecutive readings. The gauge, a 30-day moving average of gross reserves, reached $55.26 billion on Oct. 27, its highest reading of 2026. By Nov. 26 it stood at $53.99 billion, about $1.27 billion lower and back at the level of early September, according to data on the CBN's website.

The same average is still $8.42 billion above where it started 2026. The decline also comes days after the CBN's Monetary Policy Committee kept its benchmark interest rate at 23% and described the reserve position as "robust". Headtopics went through the CBN's reserve series, its six most recent policy communiqués and its official exchange rate data to set out what the numbers show and what they do not.

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The reserves at a glance

$53.99 billion: the CBN's 30-day moving average of gross external reserves on Nov. 26, 2026.

the CBN's 30-day moving average of gross external reserves on Nov. 26, 2026. 22 in a row: the number of consecutive readings in which that average has been lower than the one before, counting from the $55.26 billion high of Oct. 27 (Headtopics' count).

the number of consecutive readings in which that average has been lower than the one before, counting from the $55.26 billion high of Oct. 27 (Headtopics' count). +$8.42 billion: the rise in the same average since the first reading of the year, $45.57 billion on Jan. 2, an increase of 18.5%.

the rise in the same average since the first reading of the year, $45.57 billion on Jan. 2, an increase of 18.5%. $54.02 billion: gross reserves on Nov. 17, as stated in the Monetary Policy Committee's communiqué of Nov. 24. On Sept. 18 the figure was $55.25 billion.

gross reserves on Nov. 17, as stated in the Monetary Policy Committee's communiqué of Nov. 24. On Sept. 18 the figure was $55.25 billion. 10.26 months: the import cover the committee attached to the November figure, compared with approximately 11.3 months in September.

the import cover the committee attached to the November figure, compared with approximately 11.3 months in September. ₦1,366.95: the CBN's official central exchange rate for one US dollar on Nov. 27, after ₦1,393.62 on Nov. 24.

Chart: Headtopics; source: Central Bank of Nigeria. Streak and changes are Headtopics' calculations.

Two ways the CBN reports the reserves

External reserves are the foreign currency assets a central bank holds. They are what a country draws on to pay for imports, service foreign debt and supply its foreign exchange market when inflows fall short. The CBN publishes the figure in two different forms, and the two should not be confused.

The first is the series on its "Movement in Foreign Reserves" page, updated on working days. The bank labels it a 30-day moving average, a method it says it has used since November 2011. Each reading is therefore an average over a 30-day window rather than the balance on that single day. An average of this kind moves slowly: one large inflow or payment shifts it only a little, and it keeps reflecting a change for weeks after it happened.

The second is the level on a specific date that the Monetary Policy Committee quotes in the communiqué issued after each of its meetings. Those figures appear only every two to three months, but each one is a statement of the reserves on a stated day. This article keeps the two apart. The streak and the year-to-date change come from the moving average; the dated levels and the import cover come from the communiqués.

Twenty-two lower readings

For most of 2026 the moving average went up. Of 224 readings published this year, 160 were higher than the one before. The average started the year at $45.57 billion, passed $50 billion in March, slipped back in the spring and then rose in most readings from early May to late October.

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Chart: Headtopics; source: Central Bank of Nigeria, Movement in Reserves (30-day moving average).

The high came on Oct. 27, at $55.26 billion. Every reading since has been lower than the previous one: three in the last days of October and 19 in November, up to the most recent figure of $53.99 billion for Nov. 26. The total decline is about $1.27 billion, or 2.3% of the October high, by Headtopics' calculation. The last time the average was below its current level was on Sept. 1, when it stood at $53.90 billion.

Chart: Headtopics; source: Central Bank of Nigeria. Count of consecutive lower readings: Headtopics.

The pace has not been even. Over the first 18 readings after the high, to Nov. 20, the average lost about $0.68 billion. Over the next four, from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, it lost about $0.59 billion. The reading for Nov. 23 was about $225 million below the previous one, the largest single step down in the series this year.

A run like this is not new. Between March 11 and May 6 the same average fell in 35 consecutive readings, from $50.03 billion to $48.32 billion, a decline of about $1.70 billion. It then rose for most of the following five and a half months. The CBN's data page does not give reasons for day-to-day movements, and this article does not attribute the current run to any cause.

What the policy committee was told

The Monetary Policy Committee met on Nov. 23 and 24, with 10 members attending, and issued Communiqué No. 165. It states that gross external reserves "stood at US$54.02 billion as of November 17, 2026". Two months earlier, Communiqué No. 164 put the figure at $55.25 billion on Sept. 18 and called it "the highest in the last 18 years". Between those two dates the stated level fell by $1.23 billion.

Chart: Headtopics; source: CBN Monetary Policy Committee communiqués No. 160 to No. 165.

Seen over a year, the direction is up. The communiqué issued in November 2025 gave $46.70 billion for Nov. 14, 2025. The figures that followed were $50.45 billion on Feb. 16, 2026, which the committee then described as the highest in 13 years, $49.49 billion on May 15, $52.52 billion on July 17 and $55.25 billion on Sept. 18. The November 2026 figure is $7.32 billion above the one quoted a year earlier and the first since May to be lower than the figure in the previous communiqué.

The committee gave an explanation for one of those moves. In July it said the rise from $50.47 billion at the end of May was "mainly as a result of receipts from crude oil-related taxes and third-party inflows". The November communiqué does not comment on the change since September. It refers to "the robust external reserve position and improved remittance inflows", and says the committee expects these to strengthen the economy's capacity to withstand external shocks. It gives no figure for remittances.

The same document records that the committee welcomed a memorandum of understanding between the CBN and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, which it says is "aimed at enhancing foreign exchange inflows, supporting energy project financing and improving macroeconomic stability". In the committee's view, effective implementation would support further additions to the reserves. That is the committee's stated expectation, not a recorded result.

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Import cover: how long the reserves would last

Central banks often express reserves as import cover: the number of months of imports of goods and services the reserves could pay for if no new foreign currency came in. It turns a dollar figure into something easier to compare over time, because it depends on the import bill as well as on the reserves.

Chart: Headtopics; source: CBN Monetary Policy Committee communiqués No. 160 to No. 165.

The November communiqué puts import cover at 10.26 months. In September the committee said the reserves were enough for "approximately 11.3 months", and in July for "approximately 11 months", a level it described at the time as "surpassing the international benchmark of three months cover". Earlier figures were 9.04 months in May, 9.68 months in February and 10.3 months in November 2025.

Two points stand out. The cover figure does not simply follow the dollar amount: reserves were higher in February than in November 2025, yet the stated cover was lower. And the fall from about 11.3 months to 10.26 months is proportionally larger than the change in the reserve level between the same two communiqués. The documents do not publish the import figures behind the calculation, so the reason cannot be read from them.

The naira over the same weeks

The CBN also publishes an official exchange rate each working day. Its central rate for the US dollar started 2026 at ₦1,430.35 on Jan. 2, the highest value of the year so far. The naira's strongest official rate of the year so far came on Sept. 3, at ₦1,315.17 to the dollar.

Chart: Headtopics; source: Central Bank of Nigeria, official exchange rates.

In November the rate has ranged from ₦1,346.29 on Nov. 6 to ₦1,393.62 on Nov. 24, the highest since March 10. On Nov. 27 it was ₦1,366.95. A year earlier, on Nov. 27, 2025, the central rate was ₦1,443.40, so the naira is stronger than it was twelve months ago on this measure.

The exchange rate and the reserves are shown here side by side because the CBN publishes both and readers follow both. The bank's data do not link one series to the other, and neither does this article. The figures above are the CBN's official rates; rates in other parts of the market can differ.

Where the policy rate stands

At the November meeting the committee retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 23%. It also kept the corridor around that rate at +50/−300 basis points and left the cash reserve requirement at 45% for deposit money banks, 16% for merchant banks and 75% for non-TSA public sector deposits.

The rate has been at 23% since September, when the committee "reset" it from 26.5% and recalibrated the corridor in what its communiqué called an operational realignment. The cash reserve requirement is a different thing from the external reserves discussed in this article: it is the share of customer deposits that banks must hold at the central bank in naira.

What happens next

Working-day updates: the CBN's reserve series has a reading for each working day. The most recent one available when this article was prepared, on the morning of Nov. 28, was for Nov. 26.

the CBN's reserve series has a reading for each working day. The most recent one available when this article was prepared, on the morning of Nov. 28, was for Nov. 26. Feb. 22 and 23, 2027: the date of the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting, as announced in Communiqué No. 165. Each of the committee's last six communiqués has stated a dated reserve level and an import cover figure.

About the data: Reserve readings are from the Central Bank of Nigeria's "Movement in Foreign Reserves" series (gross reserves, which the CBN labels a 30-day moving average), downloaded on Nov. 28, 2026, with data to Nov. 26. Dated reserve levels and import cover figures are quoted from CBN Monetary Policy Committee communiqués No. 160 (Nov. 25, 2025) to No. 165 (Nov. 24, 2026); the July and September 2026 cover figures are stated there as approximate. Exchange rates are the CBN's official central rates for the US dollar, with data to Nov. 27, 2026. All figures are recorded values, not forecasts; statements about what the committee expects are identified as such. The count of consecutive lower readings, the changes in dollars and per cent, and the comparisons with earlier dates are Headtopics' calculations from those series. Figures from the moving-average series and from the communiqués are not combined. Lead photo: Wikimedia Commons; charts by Headtopics.