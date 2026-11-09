Nigeria's 2027 Elections: PMF Webinar Addresses AI Misinformation Threats

The Political Marketing Foundation hosts a pivotal webinar on November 11, 2026, to discuss safeguarding Nigeria's 2027 general elections against AI-driven misinformation and digital manipulation.

The Political Marketing Foundation has announced a comprehensive webinar series aimed at addressing the escalating risks of artificial intelligence-driven misinformation ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections. Scheduled for Wednesday, 11 November 2026, at 11:00 am, this virtual event is titled AI, Misinformation and Nigeria's 2027 Elections: Safeguarding the Truth, Protecting the Vote. The initiative seeks to foster responsible AI usage while protecting electoral integrity against growing concerns that digital manipulation could undermine public trust in the voting process.

Key Stakeholders and Event Mechanics

This high-level discussion will convene critical voices from the media, electoral administration, security sectors, technology firms, and civil society organizations to dissect the mechanisms of digital electoral interference. Mayowa Tijani, Director of Projects at the Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation, will provide insights alongside Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, and Hannah Ajakaiye, founder of FactsMatterNG. The session will be moderated by Joel Nwokeoma, Metro Editor of PUNCH Newspapers, who will guide the discourse toward practical, actionable solutions for stakeholders.

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The core objective of the webinar is to examine how Nigeria can harness the efficiencies of artificial intelligence while strictly preventing its misuse for spreading false narratives or manipulating public opinion. Participants will delve into specific areas such as newsroom AI policies, the necessity of human oversight, and the journalistic standards required to preserve editorial credibility. The discussion will also address how the Independent National Electoral Commission, journalists, and election observers can utilize AI tools to reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks without compromising the accuracy of election-related information.

Insights from the Inspector General of Police

Leading the security and public safety segment of the event is Disu, the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force. Appointed as the 23rd indigenous Inspector General of Police on 24 February 2026 by President Bola Tinubu, Disu brings extensive experience in electoral security and inter-agency coordination. Born on April 13, 1966, on Lagos Island in Lagos State, Disu joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992, embarking on a career spanning over three decades of operational and leadership service.

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Disu's academic credentials include a degree in English Education from Lagos State University, complemented by two master's degrees. He holds a master's in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State and another in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University. His professional journey includes commanding the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos for six years, where he rebranded the unit as The Good Guys and secured the Best Anti-Crime Squad award in West Africa in 2016.

Further bolstering his leadership profile, Disu was named Most Outstanding Anti-Crime Police Chief in West and Central Africa in 2019. He served as Commander of the Intelligence Response Team starting August 2, 2021, replacing the suspended Abba Kyari. This specialized unit is tasked with investigating high-profile crimes and coordinating intelligence operations nationwide. Prior to his appointment as Inspector General, Disu served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Alagbon, Lagos, and held commissioner roles in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

His early career milestones include leading Nigeria's first police contingent to the African Union Mission in Sudan on August 2, 2005, where he served as acting Chief of Staff in Darfur. Beyond his policing duties, Disu is an accomplished judoka with a third-dan black belt. He won a silver medal at the 33rd U.S. Open Judo Championship in 2022 in the under-100kg veteran category and has secured gold medals at the National Sports Festival and Nigerian Police Games. He currently serves as the patron of the Nigerian Police Judo Association.

Electoral Integrity and Institutional Responses

The webinar will also feature the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission Information and Voter Education Committee. This official will discuss the commission's strategies for managing official election information, conducting voter education, and formulating institutional responses to misinformation campaigns. The commissioner, who began his journalism career at New Nigerian Newspapers Ltd., will leverage his background in media to enhance transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

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Established in 2019, the Political Marketing Foundation drives sustainable social change in Nigeria by stimulating a just, inclusive, and thriving civic space. The foundation achieves this through accountability journalism, digital journalism initiatives, public policy advocacy, and media development. By strategically utilizing media, technology, and advocacy, the foundation aims to protect the democratic process from digital threats.

Participants in the webinar are expected to gain practical insights into identifying false and manipulated content, strengthening verification practices, and promoting accurate communication during electoral periods. The event serves as a critical platform for collaboration among relevant stakeholders to address AI-driven misinformation. By strengthening public confidence and implementing robust safeguards, the initiative aims to ensure that Nigeria's 2027 general elections remain free, fair, and credible amidst the evolving digital landscape.