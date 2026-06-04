Nigeria's 2027 Elections: Audit Reveals Deep-Rooted Barriers to Women's Political Participation

A new audit of political party primaries in Nigeria exposes systemic legal, financial, and cultural obstacles that keep women underrepresented. Despite making up nearly half the population, women hold a tiny fraction of elected offices. Experts warn that without urgent reforms to the Electoral Act and party practices, female participation will decline further in the 2027 polls.

A recent post-primary audit of political parties ahead of Nigeria 's 2027 general elections has uncovered systemic barriers severely limiting women's political participation . Gender rights advocates and electoral experts, presenting findings via an X Space media briefing, highlighted that loopholes in the Electoral Act , exorbitant nomination form costs, consensus arrangements, and pervasive money politics collectively marginalize female candidates.

Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa and a leading gender advocate, criticized the Electoral Act 2026 for its failure to provide clear guidelines for direct primaries. She explained that Section 86 delegates the design of guidelines to political parties, granting them wide discretion that undermines transparency and allows for manipulation of membership registers and screening processes-a stage she identified as the first and most hostile point of exclusion for women.

Mbamalu noted that while direct primaries were expected to be a "saving grace" for marginalized groups, party implementations actively closed the space, forcing women to step down or contest outcomes rigged through manipulated processes. She also pointed to high nomination fees and the gubernatorial influence, particularly within the All Progressives Congress (APC), as major obstacles, arguing that even discounted fees do not guarantee inclusion.

She called for a review of disputed primaries and the reinstatement of women who were allegedly forced out despite winning legitimate processes. Representing a coalition of women-led organizations, including the Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation and Women in Politics Forum, Mbamalu underscored that women who meet all party requirements are frequently pressured to step down or replaced through backdoor arrangements.

Her colleague, another advocate identified as Ms Sonaiya, starkly illustrated the disparity: women constitute 49.5 percent of Nigeria's over 200 million population but hold less than 4 percent of National Assembly seats, 4.7 percent of state assembly seats, and zero governorship positions. Women are entirely absent in 14 state houses of assembly.

This reality persists despite Nigeria's commitments under international and regional frameworks such as CEDAW, the ICCPR, the Beijing Platform for Action, the Maputo Protocol, the African Union Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality, and UN Security Council Resolution 1325-all of which suffer from weak implementation. Historical data presented by Bukola Shonibare of Invictus Africa confirmed that female representation has remained consistently low since the return to democracy in 1999.

The highest share of female presidential candidates was 8.2 percent in 2019, while 2023 recorded the lowest at 5.6 percent. For Senate races, the peak was 16.7 percent in 2015 and the nadir was 7.4 percent in 2007. Among parties contesting the 2023 elections, only three had above 20 percent female aspirants: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at 28.2 percent, Youth Progressive Party (YPP) at 22.7 percent, and Youth Party (YP) at 20 percent.

The lowest were the National Rescue Movement (11.8 percent), APC (10.4 percent), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), which recorded zero female aspirants. In raw numbers, the APC had 2,008 aspirants (1,799 men and 209 women) while the PDP had 1,271 aspirants (913 men and 358 women). Gender equity advocate Austin Aigbe warned that these figures will "definitely nosedive," asserting that low female representation is becoming entrenched in Nigeria's political system.

The activists collectively urged concrete reforms to the Electoral Act, party constitutions, and nomination fee structures to create a truly level playing field for women ahead of 2027





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Nigeria Women Political Participation Electoral Act Gender Equity 2027 Elections Yiaga Africa Nomination Fees Direct Primaries APC PDP

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