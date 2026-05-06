Nigeria's 2023 Elections: The BVAS Failure and Questions of Electoral Integrity

An in-depth look at the technical failures of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during Nigeria's 2023 elections, raising concerns about electoral integrity and the role of technology in ensuring fair elections.

In the lead-up to Nigeria's 2023 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) introduced advanced technologies, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV), to ensure transparency and credibility.

These innovations were backed by significant financial support from the European Union, which allocated €13 million for training INEC staff and ad hoc personnel on using the new systems. The then-INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had promised that the 2023 elections would be the best ever, leveraging these technological advancements to upload results directly and securely.

However, the reality on election day was far from seamless. Josephine Ochadamu, an Assistant Presiding Officer in Nasarawa State, recounted her struggles with the BVAS machines. While the system worked well for parliamentary elections, it failed to upload presidential results, causing widespread tension and suspicion among voters and political agents. The crowd at her polling unit, including supporters of the opposition Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, grew increasingly anxious as the technical issues persisted.

Ochadamu feared accusations of manipulation, especially since Obi had secured a significant lead in her polling unit. The nationwide malfunction of the BVAS system raised serious questions about the integrity of the election process. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appeared unconcerned, with one agent in Lugbe confidently stating that his party would still win, regardless of the opposition's strong performance. This confidence fueled suspicions of pre-election rigging, despite the introduction of technology meant to prevent such malpractices.

The BVAS and IReV systems were designed to address the credibility issues that plagued previous elections, where results were often disputed due to a lack of transparency. INEC invested heavily in these technologies, spending the equivalent of €70 million on 200,000 BVAS machines to be deployed across the country's polling units. The EU's Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) programme played a crucial role in this effort, providing extensive training to ensure the effective use of the new systems.

However, the failure to upload presidential results cast a shadow over the entire electoral process. Tonie Iredia, a former director at Nigeria's Federal Electoral Commission, dismissed the idea that the BVAS malfunction was merely a technical glitch. He argued that the system worked perfectly for other elections, suggesting that human intervention by politicians was responsible for the issues. This allegation of manipulation has fueled ongoing protests and calls for a thorough investigation into the election results.

The 2023 elections were meant to be a turning point for Nigeria's democracy, with technology playing a central role in ensuring fairness and transparency. However, the widespread technical failures have left many questioning the true extent of the electoral process's integrity. As the country grapples with the aftermath of the elections, the need for reforms and accountability has become more pressing than ever





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