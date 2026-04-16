Nigeria Rules Out IMF Loans Amidst Rising Public Debt

Nigeria's Finance Minister Wale Edun announced that the country will not seek loans from the International Monetary Fund or other international lenders, despite a recent increase in public debt. Edun also discussed the broader debt challenges facing African nations and called for economic reforms to reduce reliance on expensive borrowing.

Nigeria 's Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun , has definitively stated that the nation has no current intentions of seeking financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) or any other external lending institutions. This declaration was made on Thursday during a press briefing held concurrently with the ongoing IMF -World Bank spring meetings in Washington D.C.

Edun's assertion follows closely on the heels of a report released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday, which revealed a significant surge in Nigeria's total public debt. The DMO indicated that the combined debt burden of both federal and state governments escalated by a staggering N14 trillion, reaching an aggregate of N159.27 trillion by the conclusion of the fourth quarter in 2025. This news of increased debt comes at a time when concerns were already being voiced regarding the nation's financial standing. Just recently, on March 31st, the National Assembly granted approval for President Bola Tinubu's request for external borrowing amounting to $6 billion. This particular borrowing plan had ignited discussions and apprehension about how the benefits derived from oil windfalls would ultimately serve the Nigerian populace and contribute to national development. Adding to the global economic context, the IMF has projected a considerable demand for financial support in the near future, anticipating that at least a dozen countries will require assistance, with anticipated funding needs ranging between $20 billion and $50 billion. The Bretton Woods institution has also specifically urged African nations impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East to proactively seek financial aid if they foresee a need, emphasizing the importance of timely intervention to mitigate economic fallout. In his statement, Minister Edun was unequivocal: "Nigeria has no plans at the moment to approach the IMF or any other source." He elaborated on the broader fiscal landscape across the African continent, acknowledging that many nations are grappling with severe debt challenges. He observed that "nearly half of African countries are or near debt vulnerability levels, even distressed levels." A significant contributing factor to this widespread distress, Edun explained, is the elevated cost of commercial debt, which diverts a substantial portion of national revenue towards debt servicing, thereby limiting funds available for essential public services like healthcare. President Bola Tinubu has actively championed the cause of African nations, advocating for a reconsideration of the risk premiums imposed on the continent by rating agencies. The objective, Edun highlighted, is to "bring down that premium and make financing of development to African countries much more affordable." To address these fiscal pressures and reduce dependence on costly debt, the minister stressed the imperative for African countries to undertake comprehensive economic reforms. This includes embracing technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence, to drive automation and efficiency, as well as actively encouraging private sector investment to stimulate growth and create a more resilient economic framework. The ultimate aim is to move away from reliance on "very expensive and often uncomfortably high-priced debt.





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