Economic hardship across Nigeria is compelling households to reduce family sizes due to soaring costs of food, education, and healthcare.

Across Nigeria, the relentless rise in the cost of living is fundamentally reshaping reproductive choices for millions of households. Parents in major cities and rural towns alike are increasingly choosing to limit their family sizes as the financial burden of providing for children becomes insurmountable.

The Core Economic Drivers of Smaller Families

The primary catalyst for this demographic shift is the simultaneous surge in the prices of food, housing, education, and healthcare. LEADERSHIP Weekend findings indicate that couples who once planned for four or five children are now restricting their families to two or three offspring. The decision to stop childbearing is no longer just a personal preference but a necessary economic survival strategy for many.

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In Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, residents report that raising large families has become prohibitively expensive. Vershima Andrew, a father of four from Wurukum, stated he has decided against having more children. He explained that even with his current four children, he struggles to provide adequate food and education. Andrew noted that school fees are shockingly high and his employment income is insufficient to cover these basic necessities.

Agba Tersoo, another resident of Makurdi, shared similar sentiments. He confirmed he will not exceed three children, having already discussed family planning with his wife. Tersoo emphasized that the economic landscape has changed drastically, making it difficult even for those earning over N200,000 monthly to meet daily needs. He cited soaring medical bills, food inflation, and school costs as key factors driving his decision.

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Regional Variations in Reproductive Strategies

The response to economic pressure varies significantly across different regions, reflecting diverse cultural and religious values. In contrast to the trend in Benue, many households in Kebbi State are not reducing family sizes. Residents in Bungudu and Birnin Kebbi often cite religious faith as a primary reason for continuing to have children regardless of financial constraints.

Malama Ummi, a housewife in the Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi, expressed a strong desire for her husband to have as many children as possible. She believes that God provides both children and the resources needed to sustain them. A father of three in the same area echoed this sentiment, stating that trusting in divine provision allows them to continue bearing children without fear of financial ruin.

In Imo State, economic realities are forcing a pragmatic approach to family planning. Uchendu Odu mentioned that he manages his household of three children according to his financial capacity. Uwaezuoke Ndubuisi stopped having children entirely due to the difficulty of feeding his family. He reported that providing two meals daily is a significant challenge, noting that his salary is inadequate for any additional dependents.

The Intersection of Culture and Economic Pressure

In Oyo State, the dynamic between traditional values and modern economic pressures is particularly complex. Pastor Adewole Olatunji identified rising food prices, education costs, youth unemployment, and delayed marriage as factors discouraging larger families. These economic hurdles are pushing many parents to limit their family size to two or three children.

However, certain rural communities in Oyo State maintain larger families due to cultural beliefs and practical needs. Subsistence farming requires family labor, and older adults often rely on children for security in their later years. These traditional incentives continue to sustain larger household sizes in areas where agricultural livelihoods dominate over urban wage labor.

The trend of reducing family size is not isolated to these specific locations but is evident from Bungudu in the north to Owerri in the south. Nanret Dalyop from Bukuru Low Cost stated that she and her husband agreed to three children due to the high cost of living. She emphasized the need to cut one's coat according to one's cloth in the face of soaring rents, transport, and medication costs.

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Bulus James, a father of four, described the overwhelming nature of his financial obligations. He noted that his monthly income cannot keep pace with the costs of school fees and transport. This sentiment is widespread, with parents feeling compelled to reduce food consumption and struggle to keep children in school simply to survive.

Implications for Education and Health Services

The reduction in family size has immediate implications for public services and social structures. As families prioritize quality over quantity, the demand for high-quality education and healthcare may intensify in urban centers. Parents are more willing to invest in fewer children, ensuring they receive better schooling and medical care than previous generations might have afforded for larger families.

Conversely, the reluctance to have more children could impact long-term demographic trends. A shrinking youth population might eventually affect the labor force and economic growth potential of Nigeria. However, in the short term, the immediate relief for households is the reduced financial strain of supporting a larger number of dependents.

The divergence in attitudes between states like Kebbi and others highlights the role of cultural and religious institutions in shaping economic behavior. While some communities view large families as a blessing and a divine right, others see them as a financial liability. This split underscores the complexity of addressing economic hardship through policy alone.

As inflation continues to erode purchasing power, the pressure on households will likely intensify. The decision to limit family size is becoming a permanent fixture in the Nigerian socio-economic landscape. Parents are making calculated choices to ensure their existing children have a better chance at a stable and secure future.