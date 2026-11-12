Nigeria Reviews 932 Laws for 2025 Federation Edition

Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi announces the review of 932 federal enactments for the 2025 Laws of the Federation, aiming to update legal frameworks after a 20-year gap.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, revealed on Thursday that the Federal Government has reviewed 932 federal enactments to prepare for the 2025 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. The extensive legal exercise identified 269 laws as obsolete, spent, or repealed for exclusion from the proposed consolidated edition. This review covers both primary federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations to ensure the legal framework remains current.

Prince Lateef Fagbemi made the disclosure during the presentation of the final report from the Committee on the Review, Update and Consolidation of the Laws of the Federation. He stated that 663 of the 932 examined enactments, along with their relevant subsidiary legislation, have been identified for inclusion in the revised edition. The remaining 269 were deemed obsolete, spent, or repealed and will be removed from the official record.

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Legal Framework Update After Two Decades

The Attorney General emphasized that this consolidation is critical because the last official consolidation of the Laws of the Federation was undertaken in 2004. More than twenty years have elapsed since that previous effort, a period during which Nigeria experienced significant legislative, constitutional, institutional, and technological developments. Fagbemi noted that several new enactments and amendments have accumulated over this timeframe, creating a complex legal landscape that requires comprehensive review.

Minister Fagbemi explained that the necessity for this review stems from the need to ensure that the country's body of Federal laws remains coherent, current, accessible, and responsive to the evolving needs of the nation. He argued that without such updates, the legal framework risks becoming outdated and ineffective in addressing contemporary societal and economic challenges. The goal is to provide a clear and unified set of laws that accurately reflects the current legal reality.

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Committee Mandate and Structural Approach

Prince Lateef Fagbemi officially constituted the committee on October 24, 2024, with a specific mandate to review federal enactments and subsidiary legislation. The committee was tasked with identifying obsolete laws, addressing inconsistencies and overlaps, and producing an authoritative and accessible edition of the country's laws. Olawale Fapohunda, SAN, served as the Chairman of the Committee for the Review, Revision, and Consolidation of the Laws of the Federation.

The committee adopted a structured approach involving 14 thematic working groups to manage the complex task. These groups were supported by retreats and technical engagements to harmonize outputs and ensure quality assurance. Fagbemi commended the committee for the extensive legal research, legislative analysis, technical coordination, and editorial work required to complete the assignment within the stipulated timeframe.

Stakeholder Collaboration and External Support

The successful completion of this legal consolidation effort involved significant collaboration with various development partners and institutional experts. Minister Fagbemi acknowledged the contributions of the ROLAC Programme, the Law Commission of England and Wales, LexisNexis South Africa, the Lagos State Law Reform Commission, and Law Pavilion. These external entities provided technical support and expertise to ensure the highest standards of legal accuracy and consistency.

Other key figures present at the presentation included Co-Chair of the Committee, Prof Dakas Dakas, SAN, and Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Beatrice Jedy-Agba. Their presence highlighted the high-level administrative and legal oversight involved in this national project. The collaboration across multiple institutions underscored the importance placed on creating a robust and reliable legal database for the country.

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Future Legislative Actions and Reporting

The final report will be presented to President Bola Tinubu for onward transmission to the National Assembly for legislative consideration and action. Minister Fagbemi stated that the successful conclusion of this exercise will require continued collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature. This step is essential to formalize the changes and ensure that the updated laws are officially recognized and enforced by the government.

Chairman Olawale Fapohunda disclosed that the committee completed its assignment after more than two years of reviewing, harmonizing, and consolidating federal legislation. He clarified that the process went beyond simply reproducing existing laws; it involved examining their continuing relevance and identifying provisions that require further legislative attention. The committee's primary objective was to purge obsolete statutes and resolve conflicting provisions.

Minister Fagbemi warned against allowing another lengthy gap between consolidations in the future. He stressed the need for a sustainable mechanism to track new enactments, amendments, and subsidiary legislation to prevent future legal obsolescence. He emphasized that the government must strengthen its capacity to keep laws current and responsive to emerging developments. This proactive approach aims to avoid the more than twenty-year gap that characterized the period since the last consolidation.