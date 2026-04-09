Nigeria Reviews $200 Billion Gas, Rail Projects Backed by Chinese Investors

The Nigerian government has initiated a comprehensive review of proposed integrated gas, power, and high-speed rail projects, estimated at $200 billion and backed by Chinese investors. A multi-agency technical committee has been established to ensure due diligence, financial viability, and compliance with national interests and regulations. The project, led by De-Sadel Nigeria Limited in partnership with China Liancai Petroleum Investment Holdings Limited, aims to link major economic corridors with a 4,000-kilometer high-speed rail network. The review process will examine proof of funds, financial risks, and the project's integrated financing model. The project promises to transform Nigeria's infrastructure, boost the economy, and create millions of jobs.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has established a multi-agency technical committee to comprehensively review proposed integrated gas, power, and high-speed rail projects. These ambitious projects, estimated to cost approximately $200 billion, are backed by Chinese investors. The primary objective of this review is to ensure thorough due diligence and safeguard national interests.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has indicated that the proposal will undergo rigorous scrutiny to verify its financial and technical feasibility, with the government emphasizing that such a substantial undertaking cannot be approached hastily. Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), highlighted the critical importance of careful evaluation for a project of this magnitude. Akume stated that the project, championed by De-Sadel Nigeria Limited in collaboration with China Liancai Petroleum Investment Holdings Limited, is envisioned as a multi-phase program integrating gas development, power generation and distribution, and the construction of an expansive 4,000-kilometer high-speed rail network. This network is planned to connect major economic hubs, including Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, and Port Harcourt. The SGF underscored that the initiative must be rigorously assessed to confirm its technical soundness, financial viability, and compliance with Nigeria’s regulatory framework. The potential of the project to transform the nation's transportation infrastructure, bolster energy security, stimulate industrial growth, and foster national integration was acknowledged. However, the SGF also stressed the necessity of aligning the project with national priorities, ensuring its technical and financial robustness, and adhering strictly to Nigerian legal and regulatory standards. The committee's responsibilities include verifying proof of funds, assessing financial and sovereign risks, and examining the project’s integrated financing model, including proposed oil and gas asset divestments. Furthermore, the Office of the SGF has already gathered input from security, financial intelligence, and regulatory agencies concerning the consortium's funding structure and the involvement of various entities. The committee comprises representatives from key ministries and agencies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the Debt Management Office (DMO). They are also tasked with conducting technical and engineering due diligence on the consortium and its partners, including China Railway Group Limited, while ensuring adherence to public-private partnership (PPP) guidelines and environmental regulations. Akume characterized the inauguration as the commencement of a thorough review process, urging committee members to provide objective, evidence-based recommendations to guide governmental decision-making. \In his address, Samuel Ukoh, the managing director of De-Sadel Nigeria Limited, hailed the multibillion-dollar project as a 'new foundation for infrastructure' in the country. Ukoh outlined that the initial phase will focus on a 1,700-kilometer corridor, connecting Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt. High-speed trains are projected to travel at 350 kilometers per hour. The project is designed to be largely constructed on elevated structures, incorporating essential fibre-optic and power transmission infrastructure. Ukoh anticipates that the project will generate over 2 million jobs, significantly boosting the power and gas sectors. He emphasized the consortium's progress in securing regulatory approvals, including environmental assessments and gas availability certifications, and that proof of funds had been submitted to the government. Ukoh also mentioned that the final investment decision process had been concluded in China, indicating that the consortium has reached approximately 90% completion of government and regulatory system requirements. Remaining requirements include concession agreements, right-of-way approvals, and updated business case negotiations, which will be addressed during the committee's review process. This represents a significant step towards potentially transforming Nigeria's infrastructure landscape.\The project, if realized, promises to revolutionize Nigeria's infrastructure. The high-speed rail network is expected to drastically reduce travel times between major cities, facilitating commerce and improving connectivity. The integration of gas and power infrastructure alongside the rail system suggests a comprehensive approach to economic development. The emphasis on job creation and industrial growth further highlights the project's potential impact on the Nigerian economy. The involvement of various governmental agencies in the review process demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and the protection of national interests. The committee’s diverse membership, representing financial, security, and intelligence agencies, reflects the complex nature of the project and the need for thorough scrutiny. The due diligence process will not only assess the technical and financial viability of the project but also examine potential risks, including sovereign risk and the implications of the project's financing model. The government's cautious approach, emphasizing compliance with regulations and alignment with national priorities, underscores its commitment to responsible development. This project, if successful, could mark a significant milestone in Nigeria's pursuit of sustainable economic growth and improved infrastructure





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