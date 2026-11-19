The Nigeria Revenue Service sealed Agura Hotel Abuja on October 13, 2026, citing an outstanding tax liability of N130 million dating back to 2010, crippling business and staff livelihoods.

Agura Hotel in Garki, Abuja, has been effectively closed for more than a month following intervention by the Nigeria Revenue Service regarding an outstanding financial obligation of approximately N130 million. The 40-year-old hospitality establishment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has remained under lock and key since October 13, 2026, when authorities executed a sealing order based on a court authorization. This sudden administrative action has severely disrupted business operations within the FCT and left numerous employees facing significant financial uncertainty and livelihood challenges.

Sealing Details and Historical Debt Context

Management sources within Agura Hotel confirmed that the current crisis stems from liabilities that originated as far back as 2010 and 2018, rather than recent non-compliance. A lien was placed on the hotel's bank accounts last year, which allowed funds to enter the account but strictly prohibited withdrawals. Despite these financial restrictions, the premises operated until the Nigeria Revenue Service officials arrived at approximately 7 am on October 13, 2026, without prior notice to the management team. Initial efforts to seal only the entrance gate were unsuccessful as guests continued to access the facility, prompting authorities to return the following day to seal both entrance and exit gates completely.

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Financial Dispute and Payment Requirements

The core of the conflict involves the N130 million debt, which the authorities insist must be cleared before lifting the closure. Officials demanded payment of additional amounts, including penalties estimated at more than N20 million, as a non-negotiable condition for resolving the dispute. The hotel management proposed that the funds already lodged in the bank account under lien should be applied toward settling the outstanding obligation. However, this request was rejected by the revenue service, who insisted that the hotel source external funds to pay the penalties. In response, management submitted a formal payment proposal offering to settle the liability through monthly installments of approximately N2 million, a plan that authorities appeared to accept verbally.

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Operational Impact and Staff Welfare Crisis

The prolonged closure has transformed Agura Hotel into a shadow of its former self, with a drastic decline in patronage from both corporate clients and individual customers. The financial strain has directly impacted the workforce, with several employees being directed to stay at home while only essential management staff continue to report for work. Mr. Ephraim, a staff member present during recent visits, highlighted the severe toll on workers' livelihoods, noting that regular salary payments have been disrupted. The uncertainty has created a troubling environment for families who depend on this job for their daily sustenance and long-term planning.

Ownership History and Future Implications

This latest development occurs against a complex backdrop of ownership disputes involving the Nigerian Ports Authority and the hotel's previous operators. In September 2017, the NPA announced it had taken over control of Agura Hotels following a Federal High Court judgment in its favor against Fasel Services Limited and other parties. A court judgment from 2003 affirmed the NPA as the majority shareholder in Fasel Services Limited, leading to the authority assuming control and initiating a forensic audit of operations. Two ministers scheduled for events at the hotel were reportedly advised by security details to cancel engagements to avoid violating the seal order, further isolating the facility. The management continues to write to relevant authorities for a resolution, but the situation remains unresolved, leaving the future of this historic FCT landmark uncertain.