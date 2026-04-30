Nigeria Resolves Decades-Long Airport Terminal Dispute, Paving Way for Aviation Growth

The Federal Government and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited have reached a settlement resolving the nearly two-decade dispute over the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Lagos, including a debt write-off and revised operational terms. The agreement also includes plans for a national aircraft leasing framework to support domestic airlines.

A long-standing dispute concerning the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two ( MMA2 ) in Lagos has finally reached a resolution, marking a significant step forward for Nigeria ’s aviation sector.

After nearly two decades of legal battles, the Federal Government and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited have reached a comprehensive settlement, announced by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. This agreement signifies a decisive move to resolve one of the most protracted and complex legal challenges within the Nigerian aviation industry, promising renewed investor confidence and improved operational efficiency.

The core of the dispute stemmed from the 2003 concession granted to Bi-Courtney, led by Wale Babalakin, to construct and manage a private terminal following the destruction of the old domestic terminal by fire. MMA2 began operations in 2007, but disagreements quickly arose regarding the scope of the concession, specifically concerning the transfer of additional airport facilities and associated revenue rights. These disagreements escalated into prolonged litigation, creating a significant obstacle to the development of the aviation sector.

A pivotal element of the settlement involves Bi-Courtney’s agreement to waive a substantial N132 billion judgment debt, including accrued interest, which the Supreme Court had previously ruled in their favor. Minister Keyamo emphasized that the government made it clear that this debt would not be paid, and Bi-Courtney voluntarily relinquished the claim. This concession demonstrates a willingness from both sides to move forward and prioritize the overall health of the aviation industry.

Furthermore, the agreement includes the removal of the exclusivity clause within the original concession agreement. This clause had previously restricted the development of other private airports within a specific radius of Lagos, hindering competition and potentially limiting growth. Removing this restriction will open up opportunities for further investment and expansion within the region.

Beyond the financial and competitive aspects, the settlement also addresses the return of a previously revoked hotel and conference center project near MMA2 to Bi-Courtney, accompanied by a revised timeline for its completion. This demonstrates a commitment to honoring previous agreements and fostering a collaborative relationship. The Federal Government has also agreed to facilitate the relocation of more regional flight operations to MMA2, aiming to boost traffic and enhance the terminal’s commercial viability.

Critically, the new arrangement will enable the government to begin generating revenue from MMA2 operations, representing a positive financial outcome for the nation. The resolution of the MMA2 dispute is widely considered a landmark achievement, addressing concerns about contract enforcement and bolstering investor confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector. A formal signing ceremony is planned in Lagos to publicly disclose the full details of the agreement.

In addition to resolving the MMA2 dispute, the FEC also approved the establishment of a national aircraft leasing framework. This initiative, championed by President Bola Tinubu, seeks to provide domestic airlines with improved access to aircraft through private sector investment, supported by government guarantees. This framework is expected to significantly strengthen the aviation industry by addressing a critical need for modern and efficient aircraft, ultimately benefiting passengers and driving economic growth.

The combined effect of these decisions signals a proactive approach to revitalizing Nigeria’s aviation sector and positioning it for sustainable growth





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