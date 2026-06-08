Nigeria Reschedules Evacuation Flights for Citizens Amid South African Xenophobic Violence

President Tinubu approves five Air Peace evacuation missions; first flight postponed to Wednesday, screening extended, and diplomatic efforts continue to ensure safe return of Nigerians.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a change to the timetable for the evacuation of its citizens from South Africa, where a recent surge of xenophobic attacks against Black residents has prompted many Nigerians to seek a return home.

President Bola Tinubu gave the green light for five evacuation missions, each to be carried out by the private carrier Air Peace. The first of these missions was originally slated for Monday, but logistical challenges have forced a postponement to Wednesday evening. The delayed flight will depart from Johannesburg and is expected to carry roughly 270 passengers once all required clearances and permits are secured.

The government has also extended the window for Nigerians to register their interest in the evacuation, allowing the screening process at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to continue until Wednesday. This extension aims to give more individuals the opportunity to be vetted and included in the upcoming flights. The decision follows a wave of violent attacks that have left dozens injured and many properties destroyed, prompting diplomatic concerns from both the South African and Nigerian authorities.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its spokesperson, highlighted that the rescheduling does not signal a reduction in the commitment to protect its nationals abroad, but rather reflects the need to ensure that each flight meets safety and regulatory standards. The spokesperson also urged Nigerians who are currently in South Africa to cooperate with the screening process, provide accurate personal information, and remain patient while the administrative procedures are completed.

In addition to the evacuation flights, the Nigerian government is coordinating with South African officials to enhance security for remaining residents and to facilitate the safe repatriation of any further individuals who may wish to return. The partnership includes the deployment of consular staff to assist with documentation, health checks, and travel arrangements.

Air Peace, which has been tasked with operating the evacuation flights, confirmed that its fleet is prepared for the mission and that crews have undergone specialized briefings to handle the unique circumstances of the operation. The airline also emphasized its commitment to adhering to international aviation standards throughout the evacuation process.

While the immediate priority remains the safe return of Nigerians currently in South Africa, the government has reiterated that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and will be ready to launch additional evacuation flights if the security environment deteriorates further. The broader diplomatic dialogue between Abuja and Pretoria seeks to address the root causes of the xenophobic violence and to promote a climate of mutual respect and safety for all foreign nationals residing in South Africa.

The ongoing cooperation underscores the importance of regional stability and the responsibility of each nation to protect its citizens, both at home and abroad





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Nigeria Evacuation South Africa Xenophobia Air Peace Flights President Bola Tinubu Nigerian Citizens Repatriation

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