Nigerian regulators say about $30 billion in fresh investment is needed by 2030 for midstream and downstream petroleum infrastructure, as strategic stock sufficiency lags behind targets.

Nigeria is seeking about $30 billion in fresh investment in its midstream and downstream petroleum sectors by 2030 to strengthen energy security and expand infrastructure, the Nigeria n Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA) has said.

The regulator also said current strategic petroleum stock sufficiency stood at 23.9 days for Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, and 15.9 days for Liquefied Petroleum Gas, below its target of 30 to 45 days. The disclosures were made at the Business Intelligence Africa Conference 2026 in Lagos, where officials said investment, infrastructure development, domestic refining, gas utilisation and regulatory certainty are critical to Nigeria's energy future.

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Nigeria Seeks 30 Billion Dollars in Investment

Speaking on behalf of NMDPRA Authority Chief Executive Rabiu Umar, Regional Head of Distribution, Storage Systems and Retailing Infrastructure Victor Ojiakor said building strategic reserves had become necessary to protect the domestic market against international supply shocks, including geopolitical conflicts, while ensuring uninterrupted availability of petroleum products across the country. He said the $30 billion is needed for critical infrastructure across the midstream and downstream sectors, naming gas processing, storage, transportation and distribution as the areas that most need funding to improve domestic energy supply.

He also pointed to opportunities to expand gas use and build infrastructure that links available resources to consumers. Ojiakor said the regulator was piloting a national strategic stock programme using selected Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited inland depots in three cities, beginning with Suleja. The programme aims for strategic stock sufficiency of between 30 and 45 days and is expected to later extend nationwide.

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He said domestic refineries supplied approximately 65 per cent of Nigeria's petrol consumption in September, while Dangote Refinery processed about 689,000 barrels of crude oil daily, operating at approximately 106 per cent of its installed capacity. He acknowledged, however, that Nigeria still required supplementary imports to meet domestic petrol demand despite the expansion of local refining capacity.

He added that Nigeria had moved beyond processing petroleum products solely for domestic consumption, with local refineries now exporting refined products to other countries. He said Nigeria had about 215.19 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, the largest in Africa, but existing gas processing plants were operating at only about half of their capacity.

On ongoing infrastructure projects, he said the OB3 pipeline was about 96 per cent complete, while the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System Midline Compressor and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline had reached approximately 96.33 per cent and 88 per cent completion, respectively. The $30 billion estimate comes as the Federal Government works to close gaps in the gas sector and draw private capital into supply and distribution.

World Bank Support and Gas Infrastructure Fund

In March 2026, the NMDPRA sought World Bank support to bridge an estimated $22 billion gas infrastructure gap. In September, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund said it had used N671 billion in public funds to attract N1.6 trillion in private investment across 31 projects covering 205 assets. The projects are expected to deliver about 475 million standard cubic feet of gas daily to the domestic market when fully operational.

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In November, the federal government said Nigeria had 106 operational Compressed Natural Gas refuelling stations, backed by $2.6 billion in private investment, with another 170 stations under development or awaiting approvals. Also speaking at the conference, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission Chief Executive Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan said Nigeria's upstream petroleum sector was undergoing measurable transformation, with the commission committed to making domestic gas resources commercially recoverable, competitive and inclusive.

She said the upstream sector was carrying approximately $50.5 billion in capital expenditure as part of efforts to raise crude oil production and unlock the country's hydrocarbon resources. Other speakers said infrastructure gaps are putting off investors. Mrs Sarah Eugene, Business Research Analyst at International Energy Services Ltd., said Nigeria's oil and gas resources do not automatically make it an attractive investment destination. There is a difference between potential and opportunity, she said.

Infrastructure Gaps Deter Investment

According to her, investors weigh commercial viability, reliable off-takers, infrastructure and payment arrangements before committing funds. She said unreliable pipelines and evacuation infrastructure threaten project delivery and expected returns, and called for a targeted national programme to build critical infrastructure and move gas to power plants and factories. Mr Olufemi Rufai, General Manager, Commercial, at Falcon Corporation Ltd., said inadequate gas transportation and distribution infrastructure is holding back industrial growth.

He said trunk pipelines alone will not ensure gas supply to businesses without distribution networks that connect industrial clusters and other consumers. The summit was held under the theme Securing Nigeria's Energy Future: Balancing Energy Security, Sustainability and Economic Growth.