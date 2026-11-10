Nigeria Reports 80,906 Free Caesarean Sections Under Emergency Obstetric Care Programme

Nigeria reports 80,906 free caesarean sections among nearly 100,000 emergency obstetric services, with deaths from obstetric emergencies down 22 per cent in participating facilities.

The Nigerian government says it has delivered nearly 100,000 free emergency obstetric and newborn healthcare services in the two years since the programme was announced. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Pate disclosed the figures on Tuesday at the 2026 Nigeria Health Sector Joint Annual Review (JAR) in Abuja. The programme aims to cut preventable maternal and newborn deaths by improving access to emergency care, particularly for women who cannot afford treatment.

Mr Pate said the services included 80,906 free caesarean sections, approximately 9,100 newborn services and 6,059 repairs for vesicovaginal fistula. He described the fistula condition as one that can cause continuous leakage of urine after childbirth injuries. The minister said deaths from obstetric emergencies had fallen by 22 per cent in participating health facilities.

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How Nigeria Delivered Free Caesarean Sections

The Nigerian government says it has provided 80,906 free caesarean sections under its emergency obstetric care programme. A caesarean section is a surgical procedure used to deliver a baby through an incision in the abdomen and uterus. Healthcare providers typically recommend it when they determine it is safer for the mother, the baby, or both.

Mr Pate noted that the high cost of a C-section in Nigeria has long been a major barrier, keeping many women from receiving this care during childbirth. He said the programme was designed to remove that financial obstacle for eligible patients. He also said the 80,906 procedures were among the highest-risk maternal cases handled under the scheme.

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Equipment, Referral Networks and Transport Reach

Mr Pate said the government had equipped more than 300 secondary healthcare facilities and over 500 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) to deliver emergency obstetric and newborn services. He explained that secondary facilities were equipped to provide Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care, while PHCs were supported to deliver basic emergency services. He told the review that facilities, staff and referral services must work together to reduce preventable deaths.

Under the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), emergency transport services operated in 171 of the 172 local government areas covered by the initiative. According to Mr Pate, those services transported 104,566 women and newborns. Across the wider referral network, 1,053 transport assets and 9,050 community drivers had moved 168,571 patients.

Eligibility Rules and Stakeholder Challenges

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said eligible women who cannot afford a caesarean section can receive it free of charge after an assessment by the hospital's social welfare team. Beneficiaries must provide their National Identification Number, which can be presented before or after admission. The NHIA coordinates payments for eligible services across federal, state, private and faith-based hospitals.

The intervention was first piloted in August 2024 in four healthcare facilities in Kano and Akwa Ibom states before expanding to other locations. Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq, National Coordinator of the Sector-Wide Approach Coordination Office, identified shortages of skilled health workers and gaps in Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care services as challenges affecting delivery. He argued that investments in facilities, infrastructure and equipment must be matched with adequate numbers of skilled health workers.