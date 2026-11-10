Nigeria Reports 60 Per Cent Drop in Maternal Deaths Under MAMII

Nigeria reports a 60 per cent fall in maternal deaths in MAMII communities, credited to skilled birth attendants and emergency referral services.

The Federal Government of Nigeria said on Tuesday in Abuja that it has recorded a 60 per cent reduction in maternal deaths in communities covered by its Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative, known as MAMII, between 2024 and 2026. The announcement was made by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, at the third Nigeria Health Sector Joint Annual Review.

Pate attributed the reported reduction to improved access to skilled birth attendants, emergency referral services and maternal healthcare facilities under the initiative. He presented the figures as evidence of progress while acknowledging that major gaps remain in the country's maternal and newborn health system.

Also read Nigeria Urges UAE To Support $25bn Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline

MAMII Workforce and Referral Gains Cut Maternal Deaths

Pate said the government had recruited 19,758 skilled birth attendants across 22 states and trained 78,054 frontline health workers to strengthen service delivery. He also said 91 per cent of Basic Health Care Provision Fund-supported facilities in MAMII areas now have at least two midwives or community health extension workers, compared with 12 per cent at the beginning of the intervention.

The minister added that 99 per cent of the facilities were connected to emergency referral systems, while 750,000 pregnant women had been mapped and linked to functional health facilities. Emergency transport services were operating in 171 of the initiative's 172 local government areas, transporting 104,566 women and newborns.

Advertisement

Pate also said the government had re-equipped more than 300 secondary healthcare facilities for comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care, alongside over 500 primary healthcare centres for basic emergency obstetric and newborn care. Within MAMII areas, BHCPF facilities recorded a reduction of approximately 60 per cent in maternal case fatality between 2024 and 2026.

Free Emergency Obstetric Care and Official Positions

Pate said nearly 100,000 services were delivered under the free emergency obstetric care programme in two years. These included 80,906 caesarean sections, approximately 9,100 newborn services and 6,059 vesicovaginal fistula repairs, and deaths from obstetric emergencies declined by 22 per cent in participating facilities.

Pate acknowledged that Nigeria still faces significant maternal and newborn health challenges and stressed the need to sustain investments in healthcare workers, emergency referrals and functional health facilities. Earlier, Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom identified persistent health workforce shortages and poor maternal and child health indicators as challenges requiring urgent attention.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, said more than 3,000 primary healthcare centres had been improved to Level Two readiness. He also said health insurance coverage had been expanded by almost eight million additional Nigerians.

Advertisement

Skilled Deliveries Rise and Health Review Priorities Ahead

Skilled deliveries at BHCPF-supported facilities increased from 4.8 million in 2023 to 7.9 million by the end of the second quarter of 2026. Over the same reporting period, fourth antenatal care visits rose from six million to 8.7 million, according to the minister.

The three-day review, themed Together to Higher Grounds, brings together federal and state health officials, development partners and other stakeholders. Participants are assessing implementation of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and identifying priorities for improving healthcare delivery across the country.