Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency partners with Jaiz Bank for a N100 billion facility, boosting total local renewable energy financing to N450 billion to expand electricity access nationwide.

The Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria has elevated its local financing for renewable energy initiatives to N450 billion. This significant financial milestone was achieved following the signing of a substantial N100 billion financing facility between the agency and Jaiz Bank. The agreement was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding at the Rural Electrification Agency headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Strategic Partnership Details And Funding Mechanism

The newly established partnership aims to accelerate electricity access in underserved communities across the nation by addressing critical funding gaps. Under the terms of the agreement, Jaiz Bank will directly support the financing needs of renewable energy developers. Simultaneously, the Rural Electrification Agency will facilitate the necessary grant agreements to complement this private sector capital.

Also read REA Expands Domestic Capital For Renewable Energy With New Jaiz Bank Partnership

Agency officials stated that combining these two financial instruments is designed to help developers overcome previous funding constraints. This dual approach is expected to move multiple projects from the planning stage towards actual delivery and operational status in rural areas.

Rural Electrification Agency Leadership Comments

Dr Abba Aliyu, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, highlighted that the arrival of Jaiz Bank has strengthened the agency's local financing drive. He noted that this partnership helped push the total renewable energy funding to the current N450 billion milestone. Aliyu emphasized that local financial institutions were joining at the right time to support this expansion.

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The Rural Electrification Agency managing director pointed out that the agency already maintains local financing arrangements with several other institutions. These partners include Lotus Bank, FCMB, Stanbic IBTC, and Alpha Morgan. According to Aliyu, this growing participation of local financial institutions is critical to expanding funding for renewable energy projects.

Global Context And DARES Initiative

Dr Abba Aliyu observed that the global community is accelerating towards carbon neutrality through renewable energy investments. He referenced major international frameworks such as the Paris Agreement and COP30 as evidence of this shift. He noted that renewable energy is fast becoming the cheapest source of electricity, with solar power leading this transition.

The Rural Electrification Agency chief also stated that electricity is evolving from a basic utility to the foundation of global intelligence. He cited surging electricity demand in the United States, China, India, and South Africa. Aliyu added that global electricity demand is projected to reach 18 petawatt-hours by 2050, underscoring the urgency of local production.

The Rural Electrification Agency has identified seven key areas required to bridge Nigeria's electricity access divide. Aliyu commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up project. He described this DARES initiative as the world's largest publicly funded renewable energy project, which is supported by the World Bank.

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Jaiz Bank Executive Response And Future Impact

Dr Haruna Musa, the Managing Director of Jaiz Bank, commended President Tinubu and the Rural Electrification Agency management team. He highlighted their rapid achievements in the sector over the past two years. Musa stated that the N100 billion financing facility is vital to unlocking a trillion-dollar economy for Nigeria.

He expressed delight that local financing for Renewable Energy Service Companies has been achieved within just two years. Musa explained that this partnership goes beyond funding to empower millions of citizens. The arrangement is expected to accelerate electricity access across Nigerian communities by providing developers with additional local financing support.