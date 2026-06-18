Nigeria Releases Transitional Guidelines for New Tax Regime Effective 2026

Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Finance has published detailed transitional guidelines to manage the shift to a new tax system beginning January 1, 2026. The rules, anchored on clarity, fairness, and administrative certainty, outline how pre-2026 tax obligations, ongoing audits, disputes, and incentives will be handled. Pre-2026 liabilities follow old law; post-2026 matters fall under the new Tax Acts 2025. Existing tax exemptions remain valid until expiry while new applications will be assessed under the new framework.

The Federal Government has released comprehensive guidelines to facilitate Nigeria's shift to a new tax system starting January 1, 2026. These guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Finance, are intended to provide clarity for all stakeholders-including taxpayers, revenue agencies, and consultants-during the transition from the current tax structure to the framework established under the Tax Acts 2025 .

The transitional framework addresses critical implementation issues such as existing tax obligations, ongoing audits, pending disputes, tax incentives, and transactions spanning both the old and new regimes. The Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, emphasized that the guidelines are built on three core principles: clarity, fairness, and administrative certainty. He stressed the government's commitment to ensuring a smooth transition that avoids uncertainty for both taxpayers and revenue authorities.

The new tax regime will officially commence on January 1, 2026, ushering in four principal acts: the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, the Nigeria Tax Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act. Under the transitional arrangements, tax liabilities and obligations arising before the 2026 cutoff will continue to be governed by the old tax laws.

This means that all assessments, audits, investigations, disputes, and enforcement actions related to the pre-2026 period will be administered under the repealed legal framework. Similarly, tax returns for accounting periods ending before January 2026 must be filed in accordance with the current legislation.

However, any tax returns due on or after January 1, 2026, will fall under the new legal structure. This clear demarcation aims to prevent legal ambiguities and ensure consistent application across all revenue collection bodies, including the Nigeria Revenue Service, State Internal Revenue Services, the FCT Internal Revenue Service, and Local Government Revenue Committees.

The government has underscored that these reforms are central to its broader fiscal agenda, targeting simplified tax administration, enhanced compliance, and stronger revenue generation for national development. To maintain investor and business confidence, the government has provided reassurances regarding existing tax incentives. All exemptions and reliefs granted under the previous laws will remain valid until their stipulated expiration dates, offering stability to enterprises that secured approvals prior to the new regime.

Conversely, incentive applications still under review as well as fresh requests will now be evaluated under the criteria set by the Tax Acts 2025. The guidelines also cover the treatment of income taxes, transaction taxes, development levies, and record-keeping requirements during the interim period, with special consideration for transactions initiated under the old system but concluding after the 2026 commencement.

By outlining these transitional measures, the Ministry of Finance aims to foster consistency, reduce potential disputes, and build a more efficient, transparent, and investor-friendly tax system that supports long-term economic growth. The guidelines represent a pivotal step in Nigeria's fiscal modernization efforts, seeking to align the nation's tax administration with international best practices while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tax Reform Transitional Guidelines Nigeria Revenue Service Tax Acts 2025 Fiscal Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria unveil 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships mascotNigeria officially unveils the logo and mascots, Gidi and Laci, for the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Lagos, marking a historic moment for Nig

Read more »

JAMB Releases 2026 UTME Original Result SlipsThe Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates can now print their 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination original result slips within two hours of issuance. The slips contain candidates' photographs, national ranking, and other security features required for post-UTME screening and admission processes. Candidates can print the slips from any internet-enabled device. JAMB urged candidates to review their details carefully after printing and keep copies for future use.

Read more »

UTME 2026: JAMB releases original result slips for candidatesThe board said the document contains candidates' photographs, national rankings and other security features required for admission processing by tertiary institutions.

Read more »

Nigeria's Current Account Surge Driven by Oil Export Surge in Q1 2026Nigeria's current account surplus surged 255.7% quarter-on-quarter to $4.98 billion in Q1 2026, fueled by higher crude oil, gas, and refined petroleum exports alongside a sharp 87.5% drop in refined fuel imports, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria's Balance of Payments report.

Read more »