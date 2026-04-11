Nigeria Releases List of Individuals and Groups Accused of Financing Terrorism

The Nigerian government has published a list of 48 individuals and groups implicated in financing terrorism, following recent convictions in mass trials related to Boko Haram. The announcement includes proscribed terrorist organizations, individuals like Simon Ekpa, and the alleged Abuja-Kaduna train kidnapping negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

The Nigeria n Federal Government has released a list of 48 individuals and groups accused of financing terrorist activities within the country. This announcement, made by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NIGSAC), closely follows the conclusion of the ninth phase of mass trials involving over 500 individuals linked to the Boko Haram terrorist sect.

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The four-day trial, presided over by ten judges of the Federal High Court in Abuja, resulted in 386 convictions. The Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, led the government’s legal team alongside the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN. A significant number of the convicts were represented by lawyers from the National Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (NLACON).<\/p>

The sentences imposed included life imprisonment, and the courts issued consequential orders requiring the convicts to participate in rehabilitation and deradicalization programs. The Attorney General expressed satisfaction with the trial's outcome, emphasizing the message sent to those involved in terrorism and its financing: that Nigeria offers no safe haven.<\/p>

The list published by NIGSAC identified several organizations and individuals. Among the groups listed were the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ansaru, and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), all of which had previously been proscribed as terrorist organizations. Also included was Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra, who was convicted in Finland in September 2025 on terrorism-related charges and sentenced to six years in prison.<\/p>

The Finnish court found Ekpa guilty of supplying weapons, explosives, and ammunition to armed separatist groups and of using his online platform to incite violence between 2021 and 2024. Another prominent name on the list is Tukur Mamu, the alleged negotiator in the Abuja-Kaduna train kidnapping. Mamu is currently facing a 10-count terrorism charge and is preparing to present his defense.<\/p>

The Federal Government alleges that Mamu aided terrorist operations, collected ransom payments from families of the train attack victims, and concealed funds earned from his dealings with the Boko Haram terrorist group. The government presented evidence alleging Mamu collected $420,000 and N21 million from families of victims, as well as N500,000 in ransom on behalf of Boko Haram in 2022.<\/p>

The prosecution further cited voice note communications between Mamu and a Boko Haram spokesperson, and that Mamu breached the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.Mamu was arrested on September 6, 2022, at Cairo Airport in Egypt while en route to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj.<\/p>

He was apprehended with the assistance of Interpol and subsequently taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS), which obtained a detention order against him. The DSS, in an affidavit, asserted that Mamu, who is also a publisher of Desert Herald, used his journalistic cover to facilitate his activities.<\/p>

The DSS stated that he was on his way to a clandestine meeting with high-ranking terrorist commanders when he was intercepted. The government’s actions signal a firm stance against terrorism and the individuals and organizations that support it. The release of this list and the recent convictions are further evidence of the government's commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring that those involved in such activities are held accountable for their actions and actions with them.<\/p>





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