Nigeria Releases List of 48 Alleged Terrorism Financiers After Mass Trials

The Nigerian government has released a list of 48 individuals and groups accused of financing terrorism, following the conclusion of mass trials against those linked to Boko Haram. The announcement, made by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee, names individuals and groups, including those previously designated as terrorist organizations, as well as individuals facing terrorism charges.

The Nigeria n Federal Government has released a list of 48 individuals and groups accused of financing terrorist activities within the country. This announcement, made on Saturday by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NIGSAC), closely followed the conclusion of the ninth phase of mass trials targeting over 500 individuals linked to the Boko Haram terrorist sect. These trials, presided over by 10 judges from the Federal High Court in Abuja, resulted in 386 convictions.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, led the government’s legal team, emphasizing the commitment to combating terrorism and its financing. Concurrently, the court issued consequential orders recommending rehabilitation and deradicalization programs for the convicts. The government aims to send a strong message that there is no tolerance for terrorism in Nigeria. The publication of the list reflects the government's resolve to address the issue of terrorism financing. \Among the individuals and groups named on the list are several entities previously designated as terrorist organizations, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ansaru, and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Also included is Simon Ekpa, who was previously convicted in Finland on terrorism-related charges, specifically for supplying weapons, explosives, and ammunition to armed separatist groups and using his online presence to promote violence. The government's actions appear to be a continuation of efforts to curb separatist activities. Tukur Mamu, the alleged negotiator in the Abuja-Kaduna train kidnapping case, is also featured on the list. Mamu is currently facing a 10-count terrorism charge and is scheduled to open his defence after the prosecution presented evidence from six witnesses. He stands accused of aiding terrorist operations, collecting ransom on behalf of Boko Haram, and concealing funds. The prosecution alleges that Mamu received substantial sums of money from families of the train attack victims and exchanged communications with a Boko Haram spokesperson. Mamu's arrest in Egypt and subsequent detention underscore the government's intent to bring all those involved in terrorism financing to justice. The government's continued pursuit of these cases demonstrates their determination to hold accountable those implicated in terrorism, showing the seriousness with which they are handling the issue of terrorism financing.\The list published by the Federal Government includes a wide array of individuals accused of financial involvement in terrorism. The individuals named include Abdulsamat Ohida, Mohammed Sani, Abdurrahaman Abdurrahaman, Fatima Ishaq, Yusuf Ghazali, Muhammad Sani, Abubakar Muhammad, Sallamudeen Hassan, Adamu Ishak, Hassana Isah, Abdulkareem Musa, Umar Abdullahi, and Abdurrahaman Ado. These individuals are implicated in activities that directly or indirectly support terrorism, and the government is committed to pursuing all legal avenues to address their alleged roles. The actions signal a comprehensive approach to combating terrorism, encompassing both legal proceedings and financial sanctions. The recent convictions and the public release of the list of alleged financiers represent a significant escalation in the government's fight against terrorism. The Nigerian government is actively working to dismantle the financial networks that support terrorist activities. This approach includes not only prosecuting individuals but also publicly identifying those believed to be involved in funding such activities. The Nigerian government's efforts reflect a multifaceted strategy aimed at weakening terrorism and bringing stability to the nation





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