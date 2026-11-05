Nigeria Reintroduces Smart Toll Gates For Security Amid Rising Insecurity

Defence Minister Musa reveals plans to reinstall toll gates with surveillance technology to combat banditry. The initiative aims to enhance highway safety and fund police capacity building while reducing military internal security roles.

Minister of Defence, Nkiru Cosmas, has confirmed that the Federal Government is actively considering the reintroduction of toll gates on Nigeria's highways, specifically equipped with modern surveillance technology. This strategic move aims to curb persistent kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities that have plagued the nation's major transport routes. The announcement was made on November 5, 2026, at a high-level event organized by the All Progressives Congress.

Security Checkpoints Replace Revenue Collection

The proposed tollgates are designed to function primarily as advanced security checkpoints rather than traditional revenue collection points. Minister Cosmas emphasized that these facilities would utilize technology to identify, monitor, and track vehicles without requiring motorists to stop for manual payments. The system relies on identifying vehicles through their registration numbers and processing any associated fees electronically to ensure seamless traffic flow while enhancing security oversight.

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This initiative was presented during a gathering convened by Ismaeel Ahmed, the executive chairman and chief executive officer of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles. The setting highlighted the intersection of infrastructure development, security, and technological innovation in addressing national safety challenges. The government views this technological integration as a critical step in modernizing border and highway security protocols across the country.

Strengthening Police Capacity Reduces Military Burden

Addressing the role of the armed forces in domestic affairs, the Minister acknowledged that prolonged deployments have stretched the military beyond its traditional defense responsibilities. Consequently, the Federal Government is working towards a gradual withdrawal of military personnel from internal security operations. This transition involves strengthening the Nigeria Police Force to assume primary responsibility for internal law enforcement within its statutory mandate.

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To facilitate this shift, the military is currently supporting the police through extensive training, operational assistance, and various capacity-building interventions. The government is also pursuing additional recruitment and equipment procurement to ensure the police force is fully equipped to handle the expanded duties. This restructuring aims to allow the armed forces to focus exclusively on external defense and border protection.

Strategic Funding And Border Security Challenges

The 2026 national budget has allocated N5.4 trillion to the defense sector, with specific plans to recruit an additional 12,000 personnel. This substantial funding is designated to cover the acquisition of modern weapons, advanced surveillance systems, and operational platforms. These resources are intended to significantly improve intelligence gathering, mobility, firepower, and rapid response capabilities for security agencies.

Recent military operations have demonstrated the effectiveness of these improved strategies, with security forces killing more than 300 terrorists and bandits, including over 10 commanders, in the week preceding the announcement. However, the Minister identified porous borders as a major obstacle, particularly the extensive border with the Niger Republic, which provides opportunities for arms traffickers to move across the region.

Digital Identity And Defense Industry Expansion

To further combat crime, the government is advocating for a stronger national identification system incorporating personal identification numbers, facial recognition, and fingerprint technology. This digital infrastructure will help security agencies establish identities and track criminal networks more effectively. The Minister also highlighted efforts to strengthen the local defense industry through legislative reforms and partnerships with equipment manufacturers.

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He urged Nigerians with expertise in cybersecurity, drone manufacturing, and other defense technologies to present their innovations for possible collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria. The government maintains security relationships with Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali despite their withdrawal from ECOWAS, focusing on military training and cooperation around border communities to ensure regional stability.