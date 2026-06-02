Nigeria Receives ICT Equipment for Teacher Training in 15 Colleges of Education with Support from Japan and UNESCO-IICBA

The Federal Government of Nigeria has distributed ICT equipment to 15 Colleges of Education across six geopolitical zones to enhance teacher training, digital literacy, and access to quality education. The initiative, supported by Japan and UNESCO-IICBA, aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda and a regional project focused on inclusive education for girls in West Africa.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially received and distributed Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment and materials to 15 Federal and State Colleges of Education spanning the six geopolitical zones of the country.

This initiative, aimed at strengthening teacher training, promoting digital literacy, and improving access to quality education, was executed through support from the Government of Japan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa (UNESCO-IICBA). The equipment handover ceremony took place in Abuja on Tuesday under the regional project titled Capacity-building of Teachers to Promote Continuous and Inclusive Access to Safe and Quality Education for Girls in West Africa.

The project, launched in March 2024, also covers Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, and Mauritania, reflecting a collaborative effort to reinforce teacher preparation systems and expand educational opportunities, particularly for girls, in line with the African Union's broader education goals. Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmad, described the intervention as a significant contribution to Nigeria's education sector, fully aligned with the Federal Ministry of Education's strategic priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She emphasized that teachers are the backbone of every education system and that no reform can succeed without well-trained, motivated, and digitally empowered educators. The ICT resources, which include 65 laptop computers, 71 tablets, four desktop computers, five interactive smart boards, 19 all-in-one desktop computers, 14 projectors, 15 printers, and 15 backup hard drives, will enhance both pre-service and in-service teacher training.

These tools will facilitate access to digital learning content, innovative teaching methods, and learner-centered instructional approaches across the beneficiary institutions. The minister also highlighted the ministry's focus on several key areas, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), STEM education, out-of-school children initiatives, girl-child education, quality assurance, and data digitization.

The 15 colleges receiving the equipment are Federal College of Education, Kontagora; Federal College of Education, Zaria; Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe; Federal College of Education, Yola; Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba; Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo State; Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze; College of Education, Zuba; Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education; Enugu State College of Education (Technical); Sa'adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso-Kano; Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu; Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto; Adamawa State College of Education, Hong; and Taraba State College of Education, Zing.

Professor Ahmad noted that the event also provided a platform to discuss school safety and infrastructure security, underscoring the need for secure, supportive, and conducive learning environments. She further announced additional interventions, such as programs to empower female teachers and school leaders through mobile-based learning and initiatives to integrate out-of-school children into the formal education system.

On behalf of UNESCO-IICBA, Director Quentin Wodon praised Nigeria's commitment to education reforms and its efficient participation in international programs, stating that teachers in Nigeria are very important to their mission. He stressed the importance of female leadership in schools, citing evidence that women in leadership positions lead to positive learning outcomes. The Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Japan, Hitoshi Kozaki, reaffirmed Japan's dedication to supporting education development in Nigeria, expressing gratitude for the longstanding collaboration.

He highlighted that Japan's partnership with African nations is built on mutual respect and local ownership, avoiding the imposition of external solutions. Instead, Japan works alongside African governments, institutions, and communities as they pursue their own development values. Kozaki emphasized that the true value of the ICT equipment will be measured by how effectively the institutions deploy these resources to improve teacher preparation and expand learning opportunities, especially for girls.

The project aligns with the Federal Ministry of Education's priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on equity, quality, digital transformation, and inclusive education, and marks a concerted effort to bridge digital divides and foster sustainable educational advancement in Nigeria and across West Africa





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Teacher Training ICT Equipment UNESCO-IICBA Japan Partnership Girl-Child Education Digital Literacy Renewed Hope Agenda Colleges Of Education West Africa Inclusive Education

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