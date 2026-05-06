Nigeria Reaffirms No Return to Fuel Subsidy Amid Rising Inflation

Nigeria's Finance Minister, Taiwo Oyedele, has reiterated that the government will not reintroduce fuel subsidies despite soaring inflation and living costs. Speaking in Paris, Oyedele emphasized that the previous subsidy regime caused economic distortions and that petrol prices will remain market-driven. President Bola Tinubu also highlighted improved foreign exchange stability post-subsidy removal, while investors praised Nigeria's reform agenda and economic outlook.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy , Taiwo Oyedele, has reiterated the Federal Government's stance that fuel subsidy will not be reintroduced, despite mounting concerns over the escalating cost of living since its removal.

Speaking in Paris, France, during a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and global investors, Oyedele emphasized that the previous subsidy regime created significant economic distortions. He underscored that petrol prices will remain deregulated, with the government relying on market forces to set prices. Since the subsidy was abolished in May 2023, Nigeria has experienced a sharp surge in inflation, reaching its highest level in nearly two decades.

Headline inflation rose from 22.41 percent in May 2023 to 34.19 percent by June 2024, primarily driven by increases in fuel, food, and transportation costs, which have exacerbated living conditions nationwide. The upward trend continued after the June 2023 policy shift, with food inflation exceeding 39 percent by October 2024. Combined with currency devaluation, the removal of the subsidy led to a nearly 300 percent increase in transportation costs, further deepening poverty levels.

We will not bring back fuel subsidy because it creates distortions for the economy, and we won’t introduce price control because we believe in the market… the situation in Iran presents new opportunities for us as the world looks to diversify sources of energy and invest in new markets, the Minister stated. Earlier, President Tinubu informed investors that Nigeria has achieved improved foreign exchange stability following the removal of the burden of fuel subsidy, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

Subsidy that was a burden to the entire country, was removed and ever since we have achieved FX stability, Tinubu told the investors. In a follow-up statement, the President’s Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the administration’s reform agenda is focused on eliminating economic distortions and strengthening macroeconomic stability to support long-term inclusive growth. He noted the government’s commitment to transparency and fiscal discipline, which he said guided the swift implementation of key reforms.

At the meeting, Tinubu reiterated his administration’s resolve to sustain the reform drive. Oyedele also highlighted positive economic indicators, stating that Nigeria recorded an 11.2 percent GDP growth in dollar terms in 2025, in line with its ambition to build a $1 trillion economy by 2030. He added that the government is focused on ensuring that reforms translate into tangible benefits for citizens, while also promising regular publication of quarterly financial reports.

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, assured investors of prudent debt management and a commitment to sustainable borrowing. The investor delegation included representatives from Citibank, France’s Amundi led by Valerie Baudson, BlueCrest, Ninety One (UK and South Africa), Kirkoswald Capital, Principal Finisterre, as well as US-based firms Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM) and Mesarete Capital.

President Tinubu, who left Nigeria on Sunday for a three-nation trip, reiterated that his administration’s reforms are aimed at stabilising key economic indicators and laying the foundation for sustained growth. He added that efforts are ongoing to deepen reforms, enhance transparency in the oil sector, and implement a comprehensive security strategy, including decentralising the police and tackling terrorist financing.

The focus remains on policy stability and diligent execution to ensure these strategic shifts translate into concrete benefits for all Nigerians, the President said. Some investors at the meeting commended the government’s reform agenda and expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic outlook. Responding to a question about his plans beyond 2027, Tinubu pledged to strengthen fiscal discipline, improve transparency, and maintain policy consistency





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