Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Market-Driven Reforms, Rules Out Subsidies and Price Controls

Nigeria's finance minister has reiterated the government's dedication to market-driven economic reforms, dismissing any return to fuel subsidies or price controls. During a high-profile investor meeting in Paris, President Bola Tinubu and senior officials engaged with global financiers to present Nigeria's economic outlook and reform agenda, emphasizing policy stability and responsible borrowing.

Nigeria 's finance minister has reaffirmed the government's commitment to market-driven economic reforms, ruling out a return to fuel subsidies or price controls . This stance was reiterated during a high-level investor meeting in Paris, where President Bola Tinubu and senior officials engaged with global financiers to present Nigeria 's reform agenda and economic outlook.

The finance minister, Wale Edun, emphasized that the government will sustain policies that promote economic stability and avoid distortions, despite recent speculation about his removal from office. According to the Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, the administration is focused on responsible borrowing and sustainable debt management to ensure long-term fiscal health.

The meeting, attended by major investment firms like Citibank and Amundi, highlighted Nigeria's economic progress, including an 11.2% GDP growth in dollar terms in 2025, reinforcing the country's ambition to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030. President Tinubu underscored the reform program's focus on removing structural distortions, stabilizing macroeconomic indicators, and fostering inclusive growth. He assured investors that policy stability and diligent execution would translate into tangible benefits for Nigerians.

The finance minister also addressed concerns about global economic risks, such as tensions involving Iran, noting that while these pose challenges, they also present opportunities for Nigeria to diversify energy sources and invest in new markets. He stressed that increased revenue from favorable market conditions could support economic stability and growth, with investor sentiment remaining broadly positive about Nigeria's economic direction.

The government plans to publish quarterly financial data to improve transparency and ensure that ongoing reforms yield concrete results for citizens. This strategic approach aims to address structural challenges, particularly those affecting supply and inflation, while maintaining investor confidence in Nigeria's economic trajectory





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Nigeria Market-Driven Reforms Fuel Subsidies Price Controls Economic Growth

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