Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Malaria Eradication on World Malaria Day 2026

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu highlights the need for sustained collaboration, increased funding, and innovative solutions to combat malaria in Nigeria, which accounts for 27% of the global malaria burden.

Nigeria ’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu , has strongly reiterated the nation’s dedication to eradicating malaria, coinciding with the observance of World Malaria Day 2026. Her statement emphasized the critical importance of sustained collaborative efforts, a significant increase in domestic funding allocated to malaria control programs, and the implementation of innovative strategies to combat the growing issue of drug resistance.

Furthermore, she highlighted the necessity of ensuring equitable access to healthcare services for all Nigerians, with a particular focus on protecting and supporting vulnerable communities who are disproportionately affected by the disease. The First Lady’s message serves as a powerful call to action, urging all stakeholders to prioritize malaria elimination and work together to achieve a malaria-free Nigeria.

The gravity of the malaria situation in Nigeria is underscored by data from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2022 malaria report, which reveals that the country bears a staggering 27 percent of the global malaria burden. This statistic paints a stark picture of the immense public health challenge malaria presents to the nation.

It is estimated that approximately 68 million cases of malaria occur annually within Nigeria’s borders, placing a tremendous strain on the healthcare system and impacting the socio-economic well-being of countless individuals and families. The geographical distribution of malaria transmission also varies significantly across the country. In the southern regions, malaria transmission is consistently year-round, posing a continuous threat to the population.

Conversely, in the northern parts of Nigeria, transmission is generally confined to a shorter period of approximately three months each year, although even this seasonal transmission can have devastating consequences. World Malaria Day, observed annually on April 25th, serves as a crucial platform for raising public awareness about the dangers of malaria and galvanizing global action towards its control and ultimate elimination.

Established by the WHO in 2007, this day provides a valuable opportunity for governments, international health organizations, local communities, and individuals to collectively assess the progress made in the fight against malaria, acknowledge the remaining obstacles, and reaffirm their commitment to overcoming them. The theme for 2026, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must”, powerfully conveys the urgency of the situation and the imperative for immediate and concerted action.

It emphasizes that with the tools and knowledge currently available, malaria elimination is within reach, but only if sufficient resources are invested, innovative approaches are adopted, and a strong sense of collective responsibility is embraced. Addressing gaps in prevention, improving the accuracy and speed of diagnosis, and ensuring access to effective treatment are all essential components of a comprehensive malaria elimination strategy.

The First Lady’s commitment aligns with this global effort and signals a renewed focus on tackling this preventable and treatable disease within Nigeria





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