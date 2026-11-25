Nigeria formally deposits its instrument of ratification for the High Seas Treaty with the UN, becoming a party to the BBNJ Agreement ahead of the January 2027 conference.

Nigeria has formally become a party to the landmark High Seas Treaty by depositing its instrument of ratification with the United Nations. This significant diplomatic move occurred ahead of the agreement's inaugural Conference of the Parties, which is scheduled to take place in January 2027. The action completes the final domestic step required for full participation in the global pact on marine biodiversity.

Government officials confirmed that the submission of this document formally confirms Nigeria's status as a full party to the BBNJ Agreement. This status follows the initial signing of the treaty by the nation on 3 May 2024. The deposit allows Nigeria to actively engage in the upcoming inaugural Conference of the Parties, which will be held in the United States from 11 to 22 January 2027. The nation joins more than 100 other countries that have already ratified the agreement.

Also read Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa Reaffirms Bilateral Commitment Amid Domestic Challenges

Tinubu Signs Ratification Instrument on 24 November

The instrument of ratification obtained by media outlets bears the signature of President Bola Tinubu and is dated 24 November. In the document, President Tinubu explicitly ratifies the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea regarding the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction. He further undertook to perform and carry out all stipulations contained within the treaty.

An official championing the ratification process across the African continent stated that the submission marks a shift from being merely a signatory to a full party. This distinction is critical for Nigeria as it prepares to engage in the governance structures of international waters. The move aligns the country with the broader African and global push for stronger marine conservation policies.

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Treaty Establishes Framework for Marine Protection

The BBNJ Agreement is an international legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, known as UNCLOS. It seeks to protect and ensure the sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. These ocean areas account for nearly two-thirds of the world's ocean surface, lying outside the control of individual nations. The treaty was adopted by consensus in June 2023 after nearly two decades of complex negotiations.

The agreement entered into force on 17 January 2026, establishing a framework to address threats to marine biodiversity. It aims to strengthen international cooperation and ensure that benefits from ocean resources are shared equitably among nations. The treaty empowers the Conference of the Parties to adopt emergency measures where natural phenomena or human activities cause serious or irreversible harm to marine biodiversity.

Impact on Environmental Assessments and Biodiversity Goals

A core mechanism of the High Seas Treaty requires parties to conduct environmental impact assessments before undertaking planned activities in international waters. These assessments provide a structured review of potential environmental consequences, allowing harmful impacts to be avoided, minimized, or managed. The agreement also provides for strategic environmental assessments of plans and programmes that may affect the marine environment.

This framework supports the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework's 30×30 target, which seeks to conserve at least 30 per cent of the world's land and oceans by 2030. It also advances Sustainable Development Goal 14, which focuses on conserving and sustainably using oceans, seas, and marine resources. Nigeria's ratification contributes to the global effort to implement these critical conservation milestones.