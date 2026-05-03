Nigeria Qualifies for Ultimate Championship After Sixth-Place Finish at World Athletics Relays

Team Nigeria secured qualification for the inaugural Ultimate Championship and earned three spots for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing following a successful campaign at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana. The mixed 4x100m team finished sixth, while strong performances in the mixed 4x400m and women’s 4x100m relays also contributed to the nation’s success.

Team Nigeria concluded its participation in the World Athletics Relays held in Gaborone, Botswana, achieving a commendable sixth-place finish in the mixed 4x100m final. This result secured the nation a coveted spot in the inaugural Ultimate Championship, a high-profile and financially rewarding global athletics event.

The Nigerian team clocked a time of 42.03 seconds in the final, placing them among the top six qualifying teams. The competition was dominated by Jamaica, who shattered the world record with an astonishing time of 39.62 seconds, followed by Canada (40.23 seconds) and the United States (40.33 seconds). The mixed 4x100m relay proved to be a standout event, witnessing multiple world records being established throughout the competition.

Jamaica and Canada had previously set new world records during the heats, improving upon the previous best of 40.30 seconds. Nigeria’s performance in Botswana extended beyond the mixed 4x100m event, with the country successfully securing a total of three qualification tickets for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

A particularly impressive achievement came in the mixed 4x400m relay, where Samson Nathaniel, Taiwo Kudoro, Chidi Okezie, and Patience Okon-George combined to deliver a season’s best time of 3:12.88, earning them automatic qualification. Furthermore, the mixed 4x100m team had earlier established a new African record of 40.24 seconds during the heats, marking the country’s first qualification.

The women’s 4x100m relay team also contributed to the success, finishing second in their repechage heat with a time of 42.94 seconds, securing their place in the championships. Despite a valiant effort, the men’s 4x100m relay team narrowly missed qualification due to baton exchange issues, finishing third in their repechage heat. Challenges were also encountered in the women’s 4x400m relay, where a complete team could not be fielded due to scheduling conflicts and athlete fatigue.

Overall, Nigeria’s campaign at the World Athletics Relays showcased a blend of potential and areas requiring further development. The athletes demonstrated resilience and determination, successfully securing multiple qualification spots for major international competitions.

However, the event also underscored the importance of strategic planning, team depth, and flawless execution at the elite level. The successes achieved in Botswana provide a solid foundation for future endeavors, but continued investment in training, athlete support, and logistical arrangements will be crucial to maximizing Nigeria’s performance on the global stage. The competition served as a valuable learning experience, highlighting both strengths and weaknesses within the Nigerian athletics program.

The results will undoubtedly inform future strategies and preparations as the nation strives to compete consistently among the world’s leading athletics powers. The reporting was done by Tunde Eludini, a Senior Correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University





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