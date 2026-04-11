Nigeria Publishes List of 48 Individuals and Groups Linked to Terrorism Financing

The Nigerian government has released a list of individuals and groups allegedly involved in terrorism financing, targeting organizations like IPOB, Ansaru, and ISWAP. The Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NIGSAC) published the list, which includes Tukur Mamu and others facing charges related to supporting terrorist activities. The move aims to disrupt financial networks and curb insecurity across the country. The list also includes names from the South-East region.

The Nigeria n government, through its Nigeria Sanctions Committee ( NIGSAC ), has unveiled a comprehensive list of 48 individuals and groups officially linked to alleged terrorism financing within the nation. Released on Saturday, this list represents a significant move in the government’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and financial crime, specifically targeting those suspected of providing financial and logistical support to proscribed and extremist organizations operating in Nigeria .

The compilation includes individuals and entities with suspected ties to several known groups, namely the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ansarul Sudan (Ansaru), and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), highlighting the broad scope of the government’s concerns regarding terrorism funding across the country. The publication of this list is a direct response to the increasing need to monitor and disrupt financial networks that are believed to be fueling insecurity and violence, especially in regions affected by armed groups and separatist movements. The government aims to curtail these illicit financial flows and prevent the further enablement of terrorist activities. \A key figure included in the list is Tukur Mamu, who was apprehended in 2022 and has since faced multiple charges brought forth by the federal government. These charges encompass allegations of supporting terrorist groups through various means, including logistics and financial networks, underscoring the severity of the alleged offenses and the government’s commitment to holding accountable those suspected of involvement. Mamu has consistently denied all accusations leveled against him. The inclusion of Mamu's name further emphasizes the government's resolve to address the issue of terrorism financing from various sectors of society. Other notable individuals named on the list are Abdulsamat Ohida, Mohammed Sani, Abdurrahaman Abdurrahaman, Fatima Ishaq, Yusuf Ghazali, Abubakar Muhammad, Sallamudeen Hassan, Adamu Ishak, Hassana Isah, Abdulkareem Musa, Umar Abdullahi, Bashir Yusuf, Ibrahim Alhassan, Salihu Adamu, Surajo Mohammad, Fannami Bukar, Muhammed Musa, Sahabi Ismail, Mohammed Buba, Adamu Hassan, Hassan Mohammed, Usman Abubakar, Kubara Salawu, and Rabiu Suleiman, indicating a wide range of individuals across different geographical locations and sectors within Nigeria. The government's action underscores its determination to confront the challenge of terrorism financing and disrupt all avenues that facilitate it.\Furthermore, the list also includes several individuals specifically identified as hailing from the south-east region of Nigeria. These individuals are: Simon Njoku, Godstime Iyare, Francis Mmadubuchi, John Onwumere, Chikwuka Eze, Edwin Chukwuedo, Chiwendu Owoh, Ginika Orji, Awo Uchechukwu, Mercy Ali, Ohagwu Juliana, Eze Okpoto, Nwaobi Chimezie, and Ogumu Kewe. This aspect of the list suggests a particular focus on entities and individuals associated with the IPOB, given the group's significant presence and activities in the region. The inclusion of these names highlights the government’s concern regarding the group’s financial network. In addition to individuals, the list also names several entities, among them Jama’atu Wal-Jihad, the previously mentioned Ansarul Sudan (Ansaru), the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Other listed entities include Yan Group and Yan Group NLBDG, which further demonstrates the scope and complexity of the government's investigation into terrorism financing. The announcement of this list follows an increase in the scrutiny of financial transactions and networks that are seen as enabling armed groups and separatist movements. Simultaneously, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) union has issued a warning to its members, urging them to avoid driving at night because of the increasing risks associated with insecurity





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Terrorism Financing Nigeria IPOB ISWAP Ansaru NIGSAC

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